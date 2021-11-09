Genshin Impact 2.4 Update: Are Shenhe Renders Being Leaked Real?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Genshin Impact 2.4 Update is set to be released in early 2022, but are the Shenhe renders that are being ‘leaked’ real?

The new character was originally leaked as being part of the 2.4 Update back in October 2021, and now renders have been released into the Genshin community.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new renders that are being circulated of Shenhe and whether this is what the character will look like when introduced to Genshin Impact in 2022.

Since dataminers found information relating to Shenhe, players have been desperate to find images of the new character, and some are already popping up online.

There have been question marks surrounding the leaked images of Shenhe, and a number of players were beginning to question the legitimacy of the pictures straight away.

Are the Shenhe Leaks Real?

Unfortunately, the leaked images of Shenhe are in fact not actual assets from the game itself. The images that are currently making the rounds on social media are fan made and not what the new character will actually look like when released into the game.

There is still a very good chance that we’ll see the actual render of Shenhe leaked to the player base ahead of the release date of the 2.4 Update, as we’ve already seen a number of leaks for the 2022 early update already.

As well as Shenhe, players can expect to see Yunjin appear in the Genshin Impact 2.4 Update as well, with the 5-star character making an appearance potentially alongside Shehe.

@Tangzhu_Tz confirmed on Twitter back in October 2021 that the new character will be coming to the game. They wrote: “It has been confirmed that there is Yunjin! The attribute did not see the star rating, and the other card pool had no news. Maybe it was a re-enactment. Shen He has no news yet” (translated).

