FIFA 22: Giovanni Simeone POTM SBC: How to Complete And Everything You Need to Know

Giovanni Simeone has won the Serie A Player of the Month and we have revealed all the details you need to know in order to unlock this FIFA 22 FUT POTM card.

The 26 year-old, who is currently on loan at Hellas Verona has been in solid form this month, and October helped the forward rack up a fair few goals in Italy

The Argentinian, whose parent club is Fiorentina, managed to help his side suffer only one loss in five games, and he scored seven goals as well as picking up one assist. In one game he managed to score four goals.

These results alongside his performances, have helped Hellas Verona move up to tenth in the Serie A, and they might be thinking about European qualification if they continue this form.

Here is everything you need to know about the Giovanni Simeone POTM SBC

Giovanni Simeone POTM SBC

His special card is 87 rated, with 87 pace, 86 shooting, 87 dribbling, 76 passing, 82 physical and 49 defending.

To have such high stats in all the meta categories for a striker is huge, so he is definitely worth getting. He also has high/high attacking/defensive workrates and three star weak foot and skill moves.

In order to unlock his Player of the Month card, you need to complete the squad building challenge. With such a strong card, there is a lot you need to do, and you will need a fair amount of coins to complete.

There are two different SBC’s you need to complete and they are:

Argentina:

Exchange a squad featuring players from Argentina.

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Minimum One

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 83

Team Chemistry: Minimum 70

Serie A TIM

Exchange a squad featuring players from Serie A TIM

Requirements:

Serie A Players: Minimum One

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Team Chemistry: Minimum 65

When it comes to Squad Building Challenges, this Simeone card will cost you some money, but compared to some of the other SBC’s we have seen. If you have a squad that can link to a Serie A or Argentina player, whilst still getting 100 Chemistry, then you must obtain this card.

