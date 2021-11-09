How to check your MMR in Rocket League

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many in the gaming community love to check their Match Making Rating (MMR) is popular game Rocket League and we have all the information you need to know in this article to do just that.

The car football game has remained a success for many years now, and players have managed to win lots of money via Rocket League Esports.

Not only is it fun to play competitively, it is also really fun socially, so a lot of players of various ages play the game on a daily basis.

What is also exciting about Rocket League is the fact that they bring out new seasons, and the next one, season 5, will be on its way soon.

How to check your Match Making Rating (MMR) in Rocket League

For those who do not know, your match making rating in Rocket League is a score which is hidden from you. It determines which rank you are and with this rank it will then place you against other opponents who have a roughly similar skill level to the one you have.

It is basically skilled based match making, and we see this used across an abundance of popular games like Fortnite, Apex Legends and Call of Duty Warzone.

There are a couple of ways in which you can see it, but you are not able to do it through Rocket League.

Here are the ways in which you can check your MMR in the game:

1: Use a stat tracker specifically for Rocket League

The best site to use for this is Rocket League Tracker Network and it is really easy to use and will only take you a couple of steps to do.

Enter the site

Then enter your Steam ID or IGN and when this is done you will be able to see what your MMR.

2: Use BakkesMod

This MMR method is a lot more sophisticated than the first method, but it will give you a more in-depth look at your MMR. This only works if you are using the steam version of Rocket League.

Once you have found out your MMR, you will then know the level of player you are competing against, so give it a go and enjoy the game.

