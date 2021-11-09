Norwich City latest news: Stuart Webber's next job once he leaves Carrow Road

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber intends on taking a job abroad once he leaves Carrow Road, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

The Canaries director is unlikely to jump ship to another Premier League club.

What's the latest news involving Stuart Webber?

Last weekend, Norwich sacked manager Daniel Farke despite guiding the Canaries to their first Premier League win of the season over fellow promoted side Brentford.

And sporting director Webber will now lead the search for Carrow Road's next manager according to The Telegraph.

The 37-year-old has also reportedly agreed to sign a new contract at the East Anglia outfit, with his current terms due to expire at the end of the season.

What has Stuart Hodge said about Stuart Webber's future?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Hodge dismissed the notion that Webber could be poached by a rival Premier League club in the near future, revealing that the Norwich director intends to work in Europe once he leaves Carrow Road.

When asked whether Webber could jump ship to another top flight side, Hodge replied: "No. We know each other personally. I would be very surprised if that were his next move because as far as I'm aware, the continent is where he would look for his next job."

Has Stuart Webber been a success at Norwich?

Webber is hailed as having a transformative impact on the club since arriving in April 2017. In that time, Norwich have won the Championship twice - although they finished rock bottom of the Premier League in 2019/20.

Webber's also played a crucial role in recruitment and a number of top talents have been brought to the club under his watch, most notably star striker Teemu Pukki and midfielder Emi Buendia.

Norwich sold Buendia to Aston Villa for a potential £38m in the summer, while they also secured big fees previously for Ben Godfrey, Jamal Lewis, Alex Pritchard, Jacob Murphy, Josh Murphy and James Maddison during Webber's era.

Who will Webber appoint as Norwich's next manager?

Norwich City are set to hold talks with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard this week, according to The Telegraph, while Dean Smith - who was sacked by Aston Villa on Sunday - is also an option on their radar.

It has been claimed that the Canaries hope to make an appointment by Monday, giving their next manager enough time to prepare the side for what could be a crucial home clash with Southampton on November 20th.

