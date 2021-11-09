Anthony Joshua needs to 'go back to the drawing board' if he wants to beat Oleksandr Usyk

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Anthony Joshua should 'definitely make a change' if he is to stand any chance of avenging his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk early next year.

That's the opinion of former Audley Harrison conqueror Dominick Guinn, who knows a thing or two about boxing boasting over a combined 400 amateur and professional bouts.

The British bruiser lost his heavyweight world titles to Ukrainian superstar Usyk, 34, in a wide unanimous decision over two months ago.

And Guinn, who is chief second to Mike Tyson's former trainer Ronnie Shields, has advised Joshua to shake things up a little after he recently paid an unexpected visit to the Plex Boxing Gym in Stafford, Texas.

Guinn told MyBettingSites: “It was a great visit. I always thought Anthony Joshua was a great guy out of the ring. We worked with him on a few things and just gave him some advice that was pretty much it.

“There’s always a time and a place for change. I don’t know his team. But if I was in his shoes, I would definitely make a change.

"You’ve been dealing with the same people for so long and they can only take you so far, now it’s up to him if he wants to change.

"He really needs to get out and see something else, different scenery, and I think it would be great for him to come to the United States.

“I think he’s a great champion and he’s a great person for the heavyweight division.

"And once he gets back to self-renewing, just back to what he used to do that got him to the top, he’ll be back on top again with that killer instinct and not listening to some people who have probably never fought before.”

Guinn, 46, had his 24-fight winning streak halted by Monte Barrett, but rebounded with a KO over Phil Jackson in July 2004.

When asked what he would do if he were in Joshua's shoes, he said: “Go back to the drawing board, get back to the stuff that really got him to the top of the business.

"You know, using that great, devastating jab. Putting your punches together. Definitely throwing a lot of right hands at a southpaw.

“He needs to get back into believing in himself, believing what he can do. I believe that he knows that he’s a champion, he knows what to do.

"I think he just really needs somebody to bring him out of him. And I think right now, the people over there, his current team are probably not bringing it out of him."

Asked if he feels they could do a better job than Rob McCracken, he replied: “That’s what I mean, yes – we’ll bring the dog out of him, the killer out of him, help him remember how it felt before he won his first title, before he beat Charles Martin and got that first belt.

"And the hunger he felt when he first won it. If he comes to us, that’s what we’ll be preaching for him to get back to. I think it’s just like a light switch.

"We just need to turn the lights on. It’s going to be just pretty much dead easy to just turn a light on. If he decides to come to Houston, he will win that title back and WBC belt also."

But Guinn revealed he 'wouldn't have a problem' working alongside McCracken if Joshua so chooses although he admits the decision is entirely up to him.

He continued: “If it was up to me, I wouldn’t have a problem with it [working with Rob McCracken], because especially if you’ve been with somebody for so long, it’s kind of hard to just turn your back on them.

"So I could understand being able to go back to his current coach and asking: ‘What do you think of this, or what do you think of that?’

"So I understand that, as this person has been with him from day one. I can’t speak for Ronnie, but Ronnie’s a great guy, a great coach. I don’t think it would be a problem.”

