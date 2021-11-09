Selhurst Park transfer news: Crystal Palace 'absolutely loving' six-figure development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace will be delighted with the outcome of a recent tribunal determining how much is owed to West Bromwich Albion for Nathan Ferguson, according to journalist Luke Hatfield.

The Premier League side signed the defender on a free transfer in summer 2020.

What's the latest news involving Nathan Ferguson?

Last week, it was revealed that a panel had decided Palace only owed West Brom £900k in compensation over the defender's move to Selhurst Park.

Ferguson joined the Eagles on a free transfer but as a former academy product under the age of 24, the Baggies were entitled to training and development compensation.

West Brom had actually agreed a fee of £11m with Palace for Ferguson six months prior, however a January switch to South London collapsed after the youngster failed a medical due to a knee problem.

In the following transfer window he moved to Palace as a free agent, but the Midland side were still expecting to secure a fee in the region of £5m-£10m via a tribunal.

They've ended up with just a fraction of that and the Baggies do not have a right to appeal.

The news will be a big boost to Crystal Palace, not only because they've saved a small fortune but also due to the fact Ferguson hasn't actually made a single appearance for them as a result of long-term injuries.

A large tribunal fee could've made the move seem even more costly, but instead Palace have been told to pay a mere six-figure sum.

What has Luke Hatfield said about the tribunal decision?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Hatfield claimed that Palace will be 'absolutely loving' the tribunal's ruling.

The Express and Star journalist told GMS: "Palace will be absolutely loving the fact they've got him on a cut-price deal. Although he's not played a minute of football considering his injuries which is a real shame for the player, no one wants to see that."

When could Nathan Ferguson return to action?

There's no specific return date for Ferguson just yet. However, Palace manager Patrick Vieira did provide an encouraging update prior to Palace's win over Wolves.

The Selhurst Park boss revealed that Ferguson is due to join in some exercises with the first-team this week.

Nonetheless, having made his last competitive appearance way back in January 2020, it seems unlikely the Eagles will be looking to rush the 21-year-old back onto the pitch any time soon.

