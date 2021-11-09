Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury face off at Amalie Arena in one of the most hotly-debated boxing matches of the year.

But it's not just the main event fans have got to look forward to, with an intriguing match-up lined up for what should be a decent night of entertainment in the United States.

Seven-weight world champion, Amanda Serrano, goes up against Katie Taylor's former opponent Miriam Gutierrez to top the undercard just before they both take to the ring.

The Puerto Rican boxer will battle it out with the Spanish brawler in the co-main event of Paul's clash with Fury, which will take place in Tampa, Florida on December 18.

Serrano's showdown with Gutierrez will be her fourth outing in a span of 12 months.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

The Spaniard hasn't set foot inside the squared circle since her comeback victory over Aleksandra Ivanovic in her home country, which she won via sixth-round TKO.

After winning her first 13 bouts, Gutierrez (14-1, 6 KOs) lost a competitive decision to Taylor at the SSE Arena in London in November last year.

And now Serrano will aim to do one better as she looks to get one over her old rival to ramp up for potentially the biggest fight in women's boxing history in early 2022.

Speaking of Gutierrez ahead of their fight in December, Serrano told The Mirror: “I’ve been training 24/7 for as long as I can remember and because of my dedication to the sport, I consistently look to challenge myself.

MORE: Jake Paul: YouTuber confirms Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor 2022 boxing bout

“Miriam is an extremely tough opponent, with her only loss coming to one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

"I am looking forward to stepping in the ring with her and proving why I’m at the top of women’s boxing.”

1 of 18 The Ultimate Tyson Fury quiz: Where was Tyson Fury born? Newcastle Leeds Manchester Scunthorpe

Serrano, 33, has made it clear she wants to fight Taylor, 35, to settle their score once and for all.

She added: "The timing couldn't be better. I've established myself as one of the greatest pound-for-pound female fighters ever, and so has Katie Taylor.

"The fight is always going to be talked about, but now is time for the negotiation, which comes down to Nakisa Bidarian."

READ MORE: Viddal Riley signs exclusive deal with BOXXER and Sky Sports

MORE: Anthony Joshua's potential new trainer explains why AJ needs to 'go back to the drawing board'

News Now - Sport News