West Brom transfer news: Baggies' stance on deal for £1.8m attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield doesn't think West Brom would be interested in signing Jordan Hugill on a permanent basis just yet.

The striker made the loan switch to the Hawthorns back in August but he's scored just once for the Baggies.

What do the stats say about Hugill?

Hugill, valued at £1.8m by Transfermarkt, has a proven record at this level, scoring double figures for Preston in 2016-2017 and QPR two seasons ago.

But the frontman hasn't been able to replicate that form in a West Brom shirt as of yet.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

Hugill has featured in every Championship game since making the loan switch from Carrow Road but has only scored once in almost 700 minutes of league action.

According to WhoScored, only four players have been worse than Hugill this season in the entire Baggies squad, with the on-loan Canaries' man rating a disappointing 6.36.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Hugill is set to spend the whole season at the Hawthorns, but Hatfield doesn't think that he's done enough for West Brom to consider signing him on a permanent basis.

What did Hatfield say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "At the moment if you were to ask Albion whether they want him on a permanent basis, they would probably say thanks but no thanks.

West Ham STUN Liverpool! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

"He's obviously offering something and he's a player there on merit, but we've not seen enough from him."

Do West Brom need to sign Hugill permanently?

Regardless of Hugill's form, there's absolutely no reason for West Brom to look past this season.

If they do get promoted, they'll surely be looking to sign someone who's not only more prolific, but with more Premier League experience.

Hugill has played in the Premier League before but made just three cameo appearances during his brief spell with West Ham, which doesn't exactly count for much.

1 of 15 How much did Fulham pay for Aleksandar Mitrovic? £12m £22m £15m £17m

If West Brom fail to go up under Valerien Ismael then he'd definitely be an option, but there's plenty of football to be played out before the Baggies need to consider keeping the 29-year-old past this season.

Hugill's short-term priority is to start scoring more goals because one in 13 is not a good enough return for a club that want to be fighting for automatic promotion.

News Now - Sport News