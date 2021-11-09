Southampton latest news: Fresh claim on Ralph Hasenhuttl's stance emerges amid exit link

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay does not expect to see Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl tempted away from the South Coast club by Norwich City.

The Canaries are looking for a new manager after sacking Daniel Farke on Saturday, despite picking up their first league win of the season at Brentford just hours earlier.

What's the latest news involving Hasenhuttl?

It was a busy weekend for managerial sackings, as Aston Villa also decided to part ways with Dean Smith, having lost five Premier League matches on the bounce.

Hasenhuttl has been linked with the vacancy at Villa Park, although there are a number of other candidates in the mix such as Steven Gerrard and Roberto Martinez.

Perhaps a more shocking claim was made on Tuesday morning, when it was reported that Hasenhuttl is on Norwich's shortlist to replace Farke at Carrow Road.

What has Barclay said about the possibility of Hasenhuttl leaving Southampton for Norwich?

Barclay believes Hasenhuttl will stay put at Southampton due to the power that he holds at the club.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I don’t really see why Hasenhuttl would trade where he is at Southampton. Bear in mind the sort of power he wields at the club. He’s in quite a good position in terms of being able to mould young players, influencing all different parts of the club rather than being just the head coach.

“And even if you’ve got that at Norwich, why would you leave Southampton for that? So, I’d be surprised.”

Will Hasenhuttl be tempted by a switch to Norwich?

It seems very unlikely.

Although both clubs are currently playing in the same league, there is a significant gap between the two sides at the moment.

Southampton have played some lovely football at times this season, and are starting to reap the rewards from that, as they have won three of their last four top-flight games.

Meanwhile, Norwich are nine points worse off than their counterparts, and their victory over Brentford felt like more of a one-off rather than the start of a run of wins.

As things stand, it is difficult to see how Norwich will escape the bottom three this season, whereas Southampton appear to be growing stronger in recent weeks with Hasenhuttl at the helm.

Given the current state of the two teams, there is very little reason for the Austrian to want to switch the South Coast for East Anglia.

