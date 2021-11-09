Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Every single professional football team has a player they fear most.

Even the very best sides on the planet have been subjected to misery by one specific footballer on multiple occasions.

Unsurprisingly, it's almost always a truly world-class player who's found the back of the net for fun against a top team.

To highlight that fact, one Reddit user has worked out the most feared footballer by the clubs currently operating in Europe's top five leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1) in the 21st century.

And to make things interesting, we've cherry-picked the player for each of the 25 most valuable clubs over on Transfermarkt for you to check out below.

Let's begin...

1. Manchester City | Wayne Rooney - 12 goals

2. Paris Saint-Germain | Djibril Cisse, Neymar & Jimmy Briand - 7 goals

3. Manchester United | Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry, Edin Dzeko & Steven Gerrard - 9 goals

4. Chelsea | Sergio Aguero - 15 goals

5. Liverpool | Didier Drogba - 11 goals

6. Bayern Munich | Marco Reus - 12 goals

7. Real Madrid | Lionel Messi - 26 goals

8. Atletico Madrid | Lionel Messi - 32 goals

9. Tottenham Hotspur | Sergio Aguero & Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 12 goals

10. Barcelona | Cristiano Ronaldo - 20 goals

11. Borussia Dortmund | Robert Lewandowski - 24 goals

12. Juventus | Cristiano Ronaldo - 10 goals

13. Arsenal | Wayne Rooney - 15 goals

14. Leicester City | Harry Kane - 17 goals

15. Inter Milan | Andriy Shevchenko - 15 goals

16. Napoli | Alessandro Del Piero - 9 goals

17. RB Leipzig | Robert Lewandowski - 8 goals

18. AC Milan | Antonio Di Natale - 12 goals

19. AS Roma | Antonio Di Natale - 14 goals

20. Everton | Harry Kane - 12 goals

21. Sevilla | Lionel Messi - 38 goals

22. Atalanta | Gonzalo Higuain - 12 goals

23. Aston Villa | Frank Lampard - 16 goals

24. Bayer Leverkusen | Robert Lewandowski, Claudio Pizarro & Mario Gomez - 12 goals

25. Wolves | Kevin Phillips - 8 goals

The only player to net 30 or more goals against one of the world's most valuable clubs is Messi, the little genius scoring 32 against Atletico and 38 versus Sevilla during his legendary spell at Barcelona.

Don't worry, we've run out of superlatives to describe the six-time (soon to be seven-time?) Ballon d'Or winner as well...

