Messi, Ronaldo, Aguero: The most feared player by each of world's 25 most valuable clubs
Every single professional football team has a player they fear most.
Even the very best sides on the planet have been subjected to misery by one specific footballer on multiple occasions.
Unsurprisingly, it's almost always a truly world-class player who's found the back of the net for fun against a top team.
To highlight that fact, one Reddit user has worked out the most feared footballer by the clubs currently operating in Europe's top five leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1) in the 21st century.
And to make things interesting, we've cherry-picked the player for each of the 25 most valuable clubs over on Transfermarkt for you to check out below.
Let's begin...
SOLSKJAER TO STAY! Tuchel Example Ignored! Ed Woodward Offered New United Role | Football Terrace
The most feared player by each of the 25 most valuable clubs in the 21st century
1. Manchester City | Wayne Rooney - 12 goals
2. Paris Saint-Germain | Djibril Cisse, Neymar & Jimmy Briand - 7 goals
3. Manchester United | Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry, Edin Dzeko & Steven Gerrard - 9 goals
4. Chelsea | Sergio Aguero - 15 goals
5. Liverpool | Didier Drogba - 11 goals
6. Bayern Munich | Marco Reus - 12 goals
7. Real Madrid | Lionel Messi - 26 goals
8. Atletico Madrid | Lionel Messi - 32 goals
9. Tottenham Hotspur | Sergio Aguero & Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink - 12 goals
10. Barcelona | Cristiano Ronaldo - 20 goals
11. Borussia Dortmund | Robert Lewandowski - 24 goals
12. Juventus | Cristiano Ronaldo - 10 goals
13. Arsenal | Wayne Rooney - 15 goals
14. Leicester City | Harry Kane - 17 goals
15. Inter Milan | Andriy Shevchenko - 15 goals
16. Napoli | Alessandro Del Piero - 9 goals
17. RB Leipzig | Robert Lewandowski - 8 goals
18. AC Milan | Antonio Di Natale - 12 goals
19. AS Roma | Antonio Di Natale - 14 goals
20. Everton | Harry Kane - 12 goals
21. Sevilla | Lionel Messi - 38 goals
22. Atalanta | Gonzalo Higuain - 12 goals
23. Aston Villa | Frank Lampard - 16 goals
24. Bayer Leverkusen | Robert Lewandowski, Claudio Pizarro & Mario Gomez - 12 goals
25. Wolves | Kevin Phillips - 8 goals
The only player to net 30 or more goals against one of the world's most valuable clubs is Messi, the little genius scoring 32 against Atletico and 38 versus Sevilla during his legendary spell at Barcelona.
Don't worry, we've run out of superlatives to describe the six-time (soon to be seven-time?) Ballon d'Or winner as well...