Next Aston Villa manager: Prime candidate has 'proved what he needed to' at current club

It will be fascinating to see how Steven Gerrard adjusts to managing in the Premier League if he is handed the Aston Villa reins, according to journalist Stuart Hodge.

Villa are searching for a new boss after head coach Dean Smith was sacked at the weekend.

What's the latest news involving Gerrard?

Gerrard is among the big names being considered as a candidate to move into the Villa dugout.

The 41-year-old is thought to be the frontrunner for the job and it has been reported that Villa will make a formal approach to speak to the Rangers chief this week.

The report suggests Gerrard is interested in hearing the Midlands club's proposal.

Gerrard has made a successful start to life in management, winning 142 of the 224 games he has enjoyed at the Rangers helm.

He also got his hands on the Scottish Premiership crown last season, ending the Gers' 10-year wait to be crowned champions.

Gerrard's exploits resulted in him being linked with the Newcastle United job after Steve Bruce left St James' Park by mutual consent last month.

However, Eddie Howe was unveiled as the Magpies' new head coach yesterday.

What has Stuart Hodge said about Gerrard?

Hodge believes Gerrard's record at Ibrox shows he is capable of managing at the highest level despite boasting no senior experience before heading north of the border.

The journalist has hailed the Liverpool legend's achievements with the blue half of Glasgow.

But he is now eager to see how Gerrard would cope while managing a club in the English top flight.

Hodge told GIVEMESPORT: "I think he's done a great job for Rangers and I think he's proved what he needed to prove.

"Do I think he will necessarily be a great Premier League manager? I'm fascinated to see because I think it could go one of many ways."

Why did Villa choose to sack Smith?

Smith had been at the Villa helm since October 2018 and went on guide his boyhood club to promotion back to the Premier League within 12 months.

However, Smith was relieved of his duties after a 1-0 defeat to Southampton last Friday meant Villa were consigned to five losses on the spin.

As a result, the Midlands club have gone into the international break sitting just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Chief executive Christian Purslow confirmed it was felt that it was the right time to make a change in the dugout to give Smith's successor more time to make an impact.

