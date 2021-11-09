Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It feels like Ousmane Dembele has been permanently on the treatment table since joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund.

The 24-year-old arrived at the Catalan outfit in the summer of 2017 for a nine-figure sum, but he's yet to really have a prolonged spell in the starting XI due to injury issues.

Per Spanish publication Marca, Dembele has missed as many as 98 games since signing for Barcelona, while he's also had to undergo surgery three times.

However, despite his seemingly never-ending fitness issues, new Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is desperate to tie the ambidextrous winger down to a new contract.

"Ousmane Dembele's contract renewal is a priority," the legendary midfielder stated at his presentation.

But surely that's not wise if the player is permanently unavailable, right? Well, it seems the Blaugrana have come up with a solution to that problem.

Barcelona's unique contract offer

According to Sport, Barcelona will offer Dembele a contract that will be heavily dependent on how much time he spends on the pitch.

Essentially, the club want to reduce how much the youngster earns at a fixed rate and instead exchange that for variables that are based on his participation in games.

The report adds that if Dembele accepts the new deal and then was able to stay fit, he'd earn pretty much the same as he does now - perhaps even more with team bonuses.

Seems fair, right? The type of contract proposal is known as the 'Alemany formula', because Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany used it during his time with Mallorca and Valencia.

It's easy to understand why the Blaugrana are eager to keep Dembele, as when he's fully fit, there aren't many better wingers on the planet.

The France international is lightning-quick, can beat defenders for fun and is strong on both feet.

There really is no doubting that if he can overcome his injury issues, Dembele has the potential to be a true world beater.

Barcelona clearly know that better than anyone and it's now down to the player to decide whether or not to accept the 'Alemany formula', with his current contract set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 season.

