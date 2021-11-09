Tottenham latest news: Underrated £13.5m star 'does a lot of everything else'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge reckons that Oliver Skipp doesn't stand out as much as goalscoring midfielders – and said that the Tottenham youngster is underrated.

Skipp has become a key part of the first-team this term, but is yet to score in 16 appearances this season and 39 in total for his boyhood club.

How has Skipp performed this season?

Following a wretched campaign that has left Tottenham 9th heading into the international break, the 21-year-old has been one of the rare bright spots this term.

Skipp, valued at £13.5m by Transfermarkt, started the first four Premier League games before being dropped for the Chelsea defeat and would remain on the bench for the north London derby

But ex-manager Nuno Espirito Santo eventually recalled Skipp following his impressive cameo at the Emirates and he's kept his place in the team ever since.

According to WhoScored, Skipp has been Tottenham's 13th best player this season, although the fact he's yet to score or assist has kept his rating one of the lowest in the squad.

In Conte's first Premier League game at Everton on Sunday, only three other Spurs outfield players had a better WhoScored rating than Skipp's 6.95, helped by the fact his passing success rate (93 percent) was the best on the pitch, whilst he made more key passes (2) than any other Tottenham player.

What did Bridge say about Skipp?

Ask whether he's perhaps underrated by some Tottenham fans, he told GIVEMESPORT: "Maybe. I think the thing is with Skipp, when we have young midfielders, we sometimes want to just watch them for goals, but that's not Skipp's game. Skipp does a lot of everything else, but Skipp would be hard for a showreel, he would be a lot more difficult than goal scoring midfielders."

Is Skipp likely to be a regular starter under Conte?

Conte has clearly taken a liken to Skipp already, although him and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg isn't the most inspiring midfield pair in front of a back-three.

Those two provided great protection at Everton on Sunday, but if Spurs want to improve on their dreadful goal return of nine in 11 league games this season, one of Tanguy Ndombele or Giovani Lo Celso must come into the side.

Skipp has the shirt at present, but the former Norwich loanee is suspended for the Leeds game later this month, which forces Conte into making a change in midfield.

With that in mind, Skipp will be hoping his side perform well, but not so well that he doesn't get his place back.

