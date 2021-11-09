Crystal Palace latest news: 21 y/o rising star could reach new heights under Sol Campbell

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Tom Barclay thinks Sol Campbell working at Crystal Palace could help defender Marc Guehi get even better.

In his first top-flight campaign, Guehi has settled in quickly at Selhurst Park, but Barclay has suggested that there is plenty of room for improvement if he can build a relationship with Campbell.

What's the latest news at Crystal Palace?

Palace are riding the crest of a wave at the moment, having won their last two games against Manchester City and Wolves.

These results have lifted them into the top half of the table, and Guehi seems to be going from strength to strength, as he has ensured that the Eagles have kept clean sheets in both victories.

The club have been given a somewhat surprising boost in recent days off the pitch as well, with the news that former England international Campbell will be spending some time at Palace, working alongside Patrick Vieira, as he looks to take his first steps towards getting back into management.

What has Barclay said about Campbell arriving at Palace?

Campbell played 73 times at international level, and made over 500 appearances combined for Arsenal and Tottenham. Barclay believes the 47-year-old's experience could benefit Guehi, who is keen to take on board advice from coaches.

Speaking about the 21-year-old rising star, Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: “He seems to really be one of those characters who is like a sponge. I know it’s a cliché but he’s particularly one of those players who listens to everything, really tries to pick up tips, and you start noticing it in his game.

“The more he’s played, the more he’s adding things to his game, and I think Campbell’s vast experience of playing right at the top could only enhance that.”

Can Campbell help take Guehi to the next level?

Guehi has been a standout performer at Palace this term, and this could be the start of a glittering Premier League career for the youngster.

He is still only 21, so expectations will have to be managed, but learning from Campbell is only likely to see him improve.

At his peak, Campbell was one of the best defenders in the country, dominating with his physicality at the back, while also reading the game exceptionally well.

If he can pass on this knowledge to Guehi, the young centre-back could build on what has already been a promising start, and become a key figure at Selhurst Park over the coming months and years.

