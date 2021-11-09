Everton latest news: Fresh claim emerges on 83-cap Rafa Benitez signing who 'will compete'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Paul Brown has praised the signing of Salomon Rondon – and reckons the striker is a good option for Rafa Benitez.

Rondon made his return to the Premier League earlier this summer when he joined the Toffees on a free transfer from Chinese side Dalian Professional.

How has Rondon performed for Everton?

The Venezuelan, who's been capped 83 times by his country, was brought in as a back-up striker for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but has been used far more than he probably envisaged following a toe injury which has kept the England man out of the majority of the season.

Rodon played just one minute across the games with Wolves and Tottenham but had started the previous five Premier League games prior to the 2-1 defeat at Molineux last Monday.

However, despite more than 500 minutes in a Toffees shirt, the 32-year-old hasn't found the net in seven appearances and is still waiting for his first goal back in the top-flight since May 2019.

Rondon has never been overly prolific in front of goal, though, scoring just 28 goals in 120 outings for West Brom, although he did enjoy a one in two record in the Chinese Super League.

Regardless, Brown reckons that Rondon is still a useful option for Benitez despite his goal-shy start to life back in English football.

What did Brown say?

He told GIVEMESPORT: "As a back-up striker, what he was brought in as, he's not a bad option to have someone like him with that kind of profile. He's good at holding the ball up, quite strong, will compete up front."

What do the stats say about Rondon?

The stats don't make great reading for the former Baggies man.

According to WhoScored, Rondon has been Everton's 15th best player this season, not helped by the fact he's not yet contributed to a single goal or assist.

Rondon has continued to prove himself as a menace in the air, with his 3.4 average aerials won per 90 minutes the second best in the Everton squad behind Calvert-Lewin and 11th best in the league, although he's not yet been able to add to his 12 Premier League headed goals.

As of yet, Rondon's return to the Premier League hasn't exactly been a memorable one, although there's still plenty of time for the ex-West Brom favourite to put that right.

