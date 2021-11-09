Molineux transfer news: Wolves players 'will talk to £27m star about January move'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese contingent will be speaking to Renato Sanches about moving to Molineux, according to journalist Luke Hatfield.

The Midlands club tried to sign the Lille midfielder on loan in the summer but the deal collapsed at the end of the transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Renato Sanches?

Wolves missed out on signing the Portugal international during the previous window but have been tipped to revive their interest in January.

Bruno Lage reportedly viewed the former Bayern Munich midfielder as a crucial signing, with the Birmingham Mail even claiming Sanches was the target the new Wolves boss 'wanted most' in the summer.

However, Sanches suffered an injury in August and Wolves walked away from the potential deal upon discovering the extent of it.

It has even been alleged Wolves are 'certain' to revive their interest in the 24-year-old in the new year, while Hatfield has previously claimed the Molineux club will 'definitely' be keeping tabs on Sanches in the build-up to January.

What has Luke Hatfield said about Renato Sanches?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Hatfield stated his belief that Wolves' Portugal representatives will be discussing a move to Molineux with Sanches during the current international break, drawing comparisons with Emi Martinez's role in convincing Emi Buendia to move to Aston Villa.

When asked whether Lage will instruct any of his Portuguese players to have a word with Sanches over the next week or so, the Express and Star journalist replied: "I'm sure he will be. I'm sure they will. It happens all the time doesn't it. You only need to look at other clubs.

"Buendia, when he went to Villa a big part of that was Emi Martinez speaking to him on international duty. So it's going to happen."

As well as Sanches, the current Portugal squad includes Wolves quartet Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.

Would Renato Sanches be a good signing for Wolves?

Sanches could prove to be a really important signing for Wolves should they manage to secure his services in January.

The box-to-box midfielder offers well-established pedigree. He's a former Golden Boy award winner, has represented Portugal on 30 occasions and played for two huge European clubs in Benfica and Bayern Munich.

More importantly though, he would address a glaring weakness in Lage's squad - a lack of options in central midfield. As things stand, the Wolves boss only has Moutinho, Neves and Leander Dendoncker at his disposal, and the former of those recently turned 35.

Sanches would improve both the quality and depth at the manager's disposal, but whether Wolves can strike a deal in January remains to be seen.

