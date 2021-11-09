Molineux transfer news: Wolves told to 'pull the trigger' on £14m attacker deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers should secure a permanent transfer for loan signing Hwang Hee-chan as quickly as possible, according to Express and Star journalist Luke Hatfield.

The South Korean international moved to Molineux on loan during the summer.

What's the latest news involving Hwang Hee-chan?

Wolves snapped up the forward from RB Leipzig in a late window deal and he's already proved to be something of a revelation in the Midlands.

The 25-year-old has returned four goals in eight Premier League outings, including a win-sealing brace versus Newcastle United and a strike that helped to secure a point against Leeds.

Wolves reportedly have the option to sign Hwang permanently for a £14m fee and are apparently hoping to do so when the transfer window reopens in January, rather than waiting until the end of the season.

Bruno Lage has made no secret of his desire to see Hwang become a long-term addition. When asked whether the club needed to strike a permanent deal, the Wolves boss replied: "Of course.

"When you have a player like him, you need to understand the moment, the culture and for me he’s the right guy to be here. He creates a lot of competition and gives what we want for our game."

Enter Giveaway

What has Luke Hatfield said about signing Hwang Hee-chan permanently?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Hatfield suggested the club should seal Hwang's long-term services as soon as possible, but admitted he could understand the hesitation from some supporters.

The Express and Star journalist said: "I'd pull the trigger as quick as possible. But I can understand the hesitation some fans might have because if in the second half of the season he contributes next to nothing you're wondering why you've spent all that money."

The Football Terrace: Emile Smith Rowe is CLASS! Top 4 back on for Arsenal...

Should Wolves sign Hwang permanently?

Based on his form so far, it's hard to disagree with Hatfield's verdict on Hwang.

The 41-cap attacker has an innate ability to arrive in the box at the right time and considering goals have been the biggest problem for Wolves this season (only three Premier League clubs have scored less than them) it would seem wise to ensure Hwang's services beyond the current campaign.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Adama Traore wear for Wolves? 37 23 21 32

That being said, it's certainly not unheard of for a loan signing's form to fizzle out after agreeing a permanent deal.

Just look at Joe Willock - despite bagging eight goals in 14 top flight games for Newcastle last term, he's still awaiting his first Premier League strike since joining the Magpies permanently in a £25m deal during the summer.

News Now - Sport News