WWE is set to return to Texas for WrestleMania 38 next year, the first WrestleMania in the state since 2016, and a lot has changed since then.

WWE headed to the A&T Stadium for a stacked WrestleMania 32 event in 2016, with the likes of The Undertaker, The Rock, Brock Lesnar and Triple H all wrestling on the show.

John Cena could have probably wrestled on the show too, although he did appear, had a shoulder injury got kept him out of the ring.

Shane McMahon also returned to WWE for a huge match at WrestleMania 32, stepping into the squared circle for the first time since 2009.

With WWE returning to Texas soon, and with 61% of the people on the WrestleMania 32 card no longer working for WWE, we've decided to take a look at what everyone on that show is doing now.

Kalisto (c) def. Ryback - United States Championship

The preshow for WrestleMania 32 opened with a match between United States Champion Kalisto, and Ryback.

Both men are no longer with WWE, with Ryback leaving the company just a few months after WrestleMania 32 following reports of a contract dispute, not leaving WWE on the best of terms.

Ryback has wrestled less than 20 matches since leaving WWE, and despite teasing joining the likes of NWA, AEW and IMPACT, has not worked for a major promotion since leaving WWE.

Kalisto stuck around with WWE until a few days after WrestleMania 37 this year, getting released on April 15. He has since gone on to work on the independent scene, debuting for AEW last week.

Team Total Divas def. Team B.A.D

The kickoff show for WrestleMania 32 also saw a ten-woman tag team match, with Team Total Divas taking on Team B.A.D.

Of the ten women in the match, only three remain on the active WWE roster, with Natalya, Tamina and Naomi still working for WWE to this day.

Elsewhere in the match, Emma, Summer Rae, Lana, Eva Marie and Alicia Fox have all been released by WWE at various points since April 2016, with Eva's latest release coming as recently as last week.

Finally, Paige and Brie Bella are still involved with WWE, just in a non-wrestling capacity. While Brie Bella has been working on projects outside since her last match in 2018, Paige has been medically disqualified from wrestling since 2017.

Since her retirement, Paige has gone on to work in a variety of roles for WWE, including as the General Manager of SmackDown.

The Usos def. The Dudley Boyz

The final match of the WrestleMania 32 kickoff show saw The Usos take on The Dudley Boyz in what many people dubbed a generational dream match.

Since April 2016, The Usos have gone on to become one of the most decorated teams in WWE history, currently working as the top act on SmackDown alongside Roman Reigns.

The Dudley Boyz, on the other hand, left WWE later that year after SummerSlam in August, retiring from WWE in a segment with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

D'Von Dudley's last match came in 2016, at a House of Glory show in December. He has since gone on to become a backstage producer for Vince McMahon.

Bubba Ray Dudley actually turned down the chance to become a WWE producer, instead going on to work for the likes of Ring of Honor and on the independent scene, working his most recent match in September 2021.

Zack Ryder def. Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens (c), Sin Cara, The Miz, Sami Zayn and Stardust - Interccontinental Championship

The main show kicked off with a fantastic seven-person ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship.

The bout was won by Zack Ryder, who would only go on to hold the Intercontinental title for 24 hours before dropping it to The Miz.

Ryder never got a fair go at being a top guy in WWE, and was released at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020, going on to work for AEW and IMPACT as Matt Cardona.

Speaking of AEW, Cody Rhodes left WWE the month after WrestleMania after requesting his release after expressing his unhappiness with the creative process in WWE and his Stardust gimmick.

After working for ROH and NJPW, Rhodes went on to help found AEW along with Tony Khan, serving as one of the company's Executive Vice Presidents.

Sin Cara was also released by WWE, leaving the company in December 2019 after asking for his release. The former WWE Superstar has since gone on to wrestle for AAA.

On the other hand, The Miz, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens remain with WWE, although it's rumoured that Owens is going to be leaving WWE when his current deal is up in January 2022.

Chris Jericho def. AJ Styles

Another cracking match on this WrestleMania show saw WWE-newcomer AJ Styles compete in his first match at the marquee pay-per-view against Chris Jericho.

AJ Styles remains with WWE to this day, and has gone on to hold the WWE Championship on two separate occasions since WrestleMania 32 in April 2020. Styles works as a heel on WWE Raw, teaming with Omos.

Chris Jericho remained a full-time performer with WWE for the following year, having one of the best partnerships in recent memory alongside Kevin Owens.

Chris Jericho could go on to leave WWE for NJPW in 2018, having an iconic match with Kenny Omega which is said to have given inspiration to Tony Khan to start AEW.

Tony Khan brought Chris Jericho into AEW as one of the promotion's top stars, becoming the first AEW World Champion, and he still works for the promotion to this day.

League of Nations def. New Day

League of Nations' Rusev, Sheamus and Alberto Del Rio defeated New Day in six-man tag team action on the show, but two out of the three members of the faction no longer work for WWE.

Sheamus is the only remaining member of the stable to work for WWE, having arguably the best in-ring run of his career over the last 12 months.

Rusev left WWE in April 2020, again never really getting pushed as one of the company's top guys. Since then, he has gone on to sign with AEW, performing as a main eventer as Miro.

Alberto Del Rio, who was already in his second WWE run at WrestleMania 32, left the company later that year, reportedly upset that he wasn't being pushed as a top star, as had bee promised.

Since then, Del Rio has gone on to work for the likes for IMPACT Wrestling and in Mexico, and is set to go on trial for sexual assault and battery.

As for New Day, all three members of the faction remain with WWE. Big E is the reigning WWE Champion, while Kofi Kingston held the belt for six months in 2019. Xavier Woods won the King of the Ring tournament last month.

Brock Lesnar def. Dean Ambrose

Arguably the most disappointing match of the year took place at WrestleMania 32, with Brock Lesnar beating Dean Ambrose.

The match failed to live up to the expectations that fans had set, with Lesnar seemingly showing little interest in giving Dean Ambrose any memorable moments in the match.

With regards to where they are right now, Brock Lesnar wrestled at Crown Jewel last month, losing a Universal Championship match to Roman Reigns.

Lesnar is slated to return to WWE next year for the Royal Rumble, and is still considered one of the company's top performers.

Dean Ambrose went on to win the WWE Championship two months after WrestleMania 32, but never felt as if he was properly valued by the company.

Ambrose has since gone on to sign with AEW as Jon Moxley, becoming the second-ever AEW World Champion.

Charlotte Flair def. Becky Lynch & Sasha Banks - WWE Women's Championship

The only match on the card so far where all of the competitors still remain with WWE on its active roster to this day, which is staggering.

WrestleMania 32 saw the WWE Women's Championship reintroduced, as WWE looked to do-away with the term 'Divas' during the women's evolution.

Charlotte Flair, who ended up winning the match, is the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, having moved over to the blue brand in the WWE Draft last month.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch is the current Raw Women's Champion. Lynch returned to TV this year after a year-long hiatus where she gave birth to her first child.

Sasha Banks, like Charlotte Flair, also wrestles on the SmackDown brand. 'The Boss' is currently in a feud with Flair over the SmackDown Women's title.

The Undertaker def. Shane McMahon

Returning to WWE a few months prior, Shane McMahon stepped inside Hell in a Cell for his first WWE match since 2009 at WrestleMania 32.

Since then, Shane has gone on to have several matches at big WWE shows, including winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championship with The Miz in 2019.

Shane McMahon, who wrestled as recently as WrestleMania 37 in April, is reportedly no longer under contract with WWE, but will likely return when he is needed.

As for The Undertaker, 'The Deadman' went on to wrestle for WWE at big shows, namely WrestleManias and at Saudi Arabia events, until 2020.

The wrestling icon finally retired from WWE at Survivor Series 2020, with his final match coming against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in April of last year.

Baron Corbin wins Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale

Participants: Baron Corbin, Fandango, Damien Sandow, Shaquille O'Neal, Big Show, Viktor, Diamond Dallas Page, Konnor, Tatanka, Jack Swagger, R-Truth, Goldust, Curtis Axel, Adam Rose, Heath Slater, Tyler Breeze, Mark Henry, Bo Dallas, Darren Young, and Kane

In what was his main roster debut, Baron Corbin won the 2016 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale at WrestleMania 32, last eliminating Kane.

Only two of the 20 men who took part in the match still work for WWE, with Baron Corbin working on the SmackDown brand as Happy Corbin, and R-Truth on Raw in the 24/7 Championship picture.

The remaining 18 men have either been released by WWE, or were brought into the show for a special one-off appearance, like Tatanka, Shaquille O'Neal and Diamond Dallas Page, and are not under contract with WWE.

Kane (Glenn Jacobs), who now serves as the Mayor for Knoxville in Tennessee, appears occasionally on WWE TV, with his last appearance coming in a segment with Bianca Belair in September.

The Rock def. Erick Rowan

In an impromptu match, The Rock defeated Erick Rowan, who was part of The Wyatt Family at the time.

The Rock was one of the world's most famous people at the time, and his popularity has grown since then, starring in movies such as Fast and Furious and Baywatch.

Erick Rowan was released by WWE in April 2020, and has since gone on to work for NWA. He also appeared on the AEW Dynamite episode in December 2020 following the passing of Brodie Lee (formerly Luke Harper).

Erick Rowan was accompanied to the ring by Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, both of whom have been released by WWE this year and have yet to appear for another wrestling promotion.

The segment also featured John Cena, who following WrestleMania 32 in 2016, has gone on to become a famous actor, starring in the Suicide Squad and Fast and Furious movies this year.

Cena did return to WWE this year for a SummerSlam program with Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and will likely return again at some stage in the future.

Roman Reigns def. Triple H (c) - WWE World Heavyweight Championship

The final match of the night saw Roman Reigns defeat Triple H to capture the WWE Championship.

Since then, Roman Reigns has held various titles in WWE, including the Universal Champion, which he currently holds on Friday Night SmackDown.

Reigns has been continually pushed as the top guy in WWE, and has won fans over with some stellar work over the last year with his 'Tribal Chief' character shift.

Triple H, on the other hand, was drafted into WrestleMania 32 due to injuries sustained by several active stars. Since this show, he has wrestled a further nine times on TV or PPV, with his final match coming earlier this year on Monday Night Raw with Randy Orton.

Triple H unfortunately had a 'cardiac incident' in September. While he is slated to make a full recovery, HHH has yet to return to behind-the-scenes work, and his in-ring career is likely over.

