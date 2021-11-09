Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sergio Busquets is without question one of the greatest defensive midfielders to have played the game.

For well over a decade with both Barcelona and the Spanish national team, the lanky maestro has been a world-class performer and he's still going strong at the age of 33.

Busquets was one of La Roja's best players at Euro 2020, expertly captaining the team to a semi-final appearance - where they were defeated by eventual winners Italy.

The veteran midfielder is arguably the most important player in Luis Enrique's current setup, the man who knits the entire team together.

And the way he's able to do that is through supreme footballing intelligence and the Spanish national side were eager to highlight that fact through their official Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon.

La Roja's social media team posted a fascinating video of Busquets showcasing his ability to beat the press with ease during a training drill.

Despite having multiple players surrounding him and attempting to pinch the ball throughout the exercise, the Barcelona man never lost his composure and was always able to find a teammate with a quick pass.

Take a look at the superb footage here...

Video: Busquets dazzles in Spain training drill

How is it possible to make the sport of football look so goddamn easy?! The guy really is an artist.

We're genuinely starting to wonder whether Busquets actually has eyes in the back of his head...

The video above really makes you appreciate just how good those at the very top of the professional game are.

If a mere mortal attempted to replicate Busquets' composure and quality on the ball, they would almost certainly end up tripping over their own feet after a matter of seconds.

The Spain captain will need to be at his brilliant best over the November international break to help La Roja automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Enrique's side currently sit second in Group B, two points behind Sweden with two games left to play - including one at home against the Scandinavian nation on November 14th

