Ryan Garcia has dismissed Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's criticism and insisted he is putting in the hard work as he prepares to make his boxing comeback.

Canelo Alvarez was reportedly unhappy with his apparent lack of professionalism, particularly with regards to the stop-start nature of his career.

He was left frustrated by Garcia's approach to training and urged his younger teammate to ignore any unnecessary distractions.

Addressing Garcia directly the Mexican superstar said: "Look, Ryan has a lot of talent. But to me in my eyes, he’s wasting a lot of time and wasting his talent.

"I look at him and don’t see him 100 percent dedicated and, to us, that’s a bad signal."

When Canelo's comments were put to Garcia, he said he understood what the Mexican was saying but refuted the suggestion that his head isn't in the game anymore.

“I don't lack inspiration. I'm a hungry fighter. I had a hard year,” said Garcia via BoxingScene.

“I understand where he's coming from. It's always all love. I don't take anything personal.

"I just know that I had a hard year. But I'm fully recovered mentally.

"And when I get back with this [after the wrist surgery] I am coming for everybody's heads that said I'm not disciplined, not nothing. I am coming straight for them.

"I am going to knock everybody out to sleep, cold. I'm coming for everyone. Destroy them. That's it.”

The pair have shared the House of Boxing gym in California together since October 2018 but Canelo's recent criticism of Garcia has put their friendship under the microscope.

Nevertheless Eddy Reynoso - who has taught both his pupils everything there is to know about the noble art of pugilism - says that nothing could be further from the truth as he insisted their relationship 'is very good'.

“First of all, the relationship between Canelo and Ryan Garcia is very good,” Reynoso told Brobible.

“Ryan Garcia comes here to box and to train, and Saul corrects on some things that he’s doing wrong, he advises him on his boxing technique, but look when someone criticizes you…and if that person is successful like Saul, who is the best boxer in the world, I would take that as a compliment.

"Now it depends on how each person takes it individually, but in the end, the only thing Saul said was in response to a question about what he sees in the gym.”

