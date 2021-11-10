Southampton news: Saints' stance on Ralph Hasenhuttl links with Norwich & Aston Villa

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Southampton are not fearful of Ralph Hasenhuttl quitting St Mary's in favour of taking charge of Aston Villa or Norwich City, according to the Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

Both clubs are on the lookout for a new manager ahead of domestic football making its return after the international break.

What's the latest news involving Hasenhuttl?

Norwich sacked Daniel Farke shortly after the German had led the Canaries to their first Premier League win of the season on Saturday.

Farke's dismissal was followed by Dean Smith being relieved of his duties at Villa Park less than 24 hours later.

Smith's exit came after Hasenhuttl's Saints condemned Villa to a 1-0 defeat at St Mary's, consigning the Midlands club to a fifth loss on the trot.

Hasenhuttl is understood to be among the names, which includes Rangers chief Steven Gerrard, being considered for the Villa job.

The 54-year-old is on a three-man shortlist to take charge of Norwich as well, with Smith and Frank Lampard also in the running to succeed Farke at Carrow Road.

What has Tom Barclay said about Hasenhuttl?

Barclay insists the Southampton hierarchy are confident of Hasenhuttl opting to remain on the south coast rather than heading to Villa or Norwich.

However, the journalist revealed the leading figures behind the scenes are aware that Hasenhuttl will have suitors coming forward for his services if he continues to produce promising results for his current employers.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "I'm not saying he wouldn't be interested but I know that Southampton aren't particularly worried.

"They know, if he carries on doing well, there's a chance that he could go, like any of their players. But I guess it remains to be seen.

"But as I said, Southampton are confident that he'll stay."

Why are Villa and Norwich interested in Hasenhuttl?

The Austrian was appointed as Southampton's boss in December 2018 having enjoyed success in Germany.

Hasenhuttl had bossed Unterhaching, VfR Aalen, Ingolstadt and RB Leipzig before heading to the Premier League.

He guided Ingolstadt into the Bundesliga by securing the second tier title in 2015 and went on to manage RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Hasenhuttl secured 41 wins from 83 matches while in charge of RB Leipzig, meaning he brought a winning mentality to St Mary's.

He has amassed 47 victories from 127 fixtures at the Southampton helm.

