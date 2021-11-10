Spurs transfer news: £14.7m flop tipped for January interest, could boost Conte budget

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Antonio Conte could look to boost his January transfer budget by allowing Matt Doherty to leave Tottenham Hotspur, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Conte was appointed as Spurs' new head coach last week, succeeding Nuno Espirito Santo after the Portuguese was sacked just four months into the job.

What's the latest news involving Doherty?

Doherty joined Spurs in a deal worth £14.7million last year, with then-head coach Jose Mourinho describing the Republic of Ireland international as having an 'incredible career' while on the books of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, Doherty has been unable to carry that form over to his current employers as he has only gone on to make 35 appearances for Spurs, grabbing just six assists in the process.

The 29-year-old has yet to make a Premier League start this season but was handed a 19-minute cameo appearance during the stalemate with Everton at the weekend, just days after being left on the bench for Conte's first match in charge against Vitesse Arnhem.

Doherty's lack of opportunities have come despite featuring heavily for previous club Wolves, where he racked up 28 goals and 43 assists in 302 appearances.

In fact, the right-back only failed to feature in two Premier League fixtures during his final season at Molineux.

But Spurs fans have taken to social media to suggest they believe Conte could be the perfect head coach to save Doherty's career at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What has Michael Bridge said about Doherty?

Bridge believes Spurs would stand a good chance of finding a buyer for Doherty when the transfer window reopens in January.

The right-back is valued by Transfermarkt at £14.4million - just £300,000 less than the north Londoners forked out for his services.

Although some supporters have high hopes for Doherty under Conte's leadership, Bridge feels now might be the right time to sanction a sale.

The Sky Sports journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "If Tottenham want to get a few quid in January, he'd have people who would probably look at him.

"I know he's a decent player."

Who is Conte likely to spend any funds on in January?

It seems as though Conte is looking to prise players away from Serie A as, according to Italian media outlet Calciomercato, the 52-year-old is plotting a double bid for Juventus duo Matthijs de Ligt and Federico Chiesa.

Rudy Galetti, a respected Italian journalist, has claimed a deal is close to make AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie Conte's first signing.

It has also been suggested that Dusan Vlahovic, Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic are among Conte's initial transfer targets.

