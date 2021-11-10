Brighton latest news: Key figure has 'full backing of Seagulls board' amid shock exit link

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Sun's Tom Barclay does not think Brighton will be too worried about losing Graham Potter, despite the 46-year-old reportedly being in the running to take the manager's position at Aston Villa.

The Villans are searching for a new boss after parting ways with Dean Smith on Sunday following their 1-0 loss to Southampton.

Is Potter a leading candidate to take the Aston Villa job?

It is still early days in the recruitment process for Villa, who have 10 days until their next fixture, which coincidentally comes against Brighton.

Reports have claimed that Steven Gerrard, Roberto Martinez, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Paulo Fonseca are all on their club's shortlist as potential options.

Potter is another name that has been mentioned, suggesting that he is not the outright favourite for the role, but he is the mix at the moment to potentially replace Smith.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

What has Barclay said about Potter potentially leaving Brighton for Villa?

Barclay understands why Potter may be tempted by the opportunity to manage Villa. However, he thinks the Englishman has a lot going well for him at Brighton, so he expects him to stay on the South Coast for now.

Speaking about the vacancy at Villa Park, Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: “That’s a really attractive job with a lot of potential, a lot of players that they brought in who could really take them to a high level. So, I’m not saying he wouldn’t be interested.

“But at the same time, it seems like he’s onto a good thing at the moment with Brighton. He sees a lot of young players that he can mould to take them to another level. He’s got the full backing of the board.

“I’d be surprised on that one, particularly at this stage of the season. So, I wouldn’t think that’ll come up. His name might have been linked but it’s not been heavily linked, and I’m sure Brighton aren’t really too worried.”

West Ham STUN Liverpool! Full reaction on The Football Terrace...

Would Potter want to move to Villa?

If Potter were to be offered the job, this could be a very difficult decision for him.

He was born in the Midlands, and so he may fancy the chance of moving closer to his hometown. Furthermore, Villa's owners appear to be ambitious, and will likely give Potter money to spend to try to get the club into Europe.

1 of 15 According to xG, how many more goals should Brighton have scored? 13.82 14.82 13.75 14.75

Yet, things are going perfectly well for Potter at Brighton at the moment. The team are seven points above Villa in the table, and it seems like the manager enjoys working with young, talented players like Tariq Lamptey and Alexis Mac Allister.

Therefore, he may feel that he can still make this Brighton side even better, and that could convince him to stay at the Amex Stadium.

Read More - January Transfer Window 2022: When does it open, when does it close and which players are going to move?

News Now - Sport News