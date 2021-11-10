Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The last few years have been rather tough for Eden Hazard.

Back in the summer of 2019, the Belgian maestro secured a mega-money transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid, his self-confessed dream move.

But Hazard's time in the Spanish capital has been seriously blighted by injury, to the point where he's played only 54 games for Los Blancos at the time of writing.

As well as being unable to find form out on the pitch, Hazard has also seen his market value plummet over the past two-and-a-half years.

Since January 2019, no player's valuation has decreased more over on Transfermarkt than his.

It's pretty damning for Hazard and you can check out the numbers for yourself below.

SOLSKJAER TO STAY! Tuchel Example Ignored! Ed Woodward Offered New United Role | Football Terrace

The 25 players whose market values have decreased the most since January 2019

25. Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) | -£44.10m

24. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) | -£45.00m

23. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) | -£45.00m

22. Saul Niguez (Chelsea) | -£45.00m

21. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) | -£45.00m

20. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) | -£45.00m

19. Miralem Pjanic (Besiktas) | -£46.80m

18. David De Gea (Manchester United) | -£46.80m

17. Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) | -£49.50m

16. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) | -£49.50m

15. Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) | -£49.50m

14. Sergio Aguero (Barcelona) | -£54.00m

13. Isco (Real Madrid) | -£54.00m

12. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) | -£54.00m

11. Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona) | -£58.50m

10. Marcelo (Real Madrid) | -£58.50m

9. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) | -£58.50m

8. Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) | -£59.40m

7. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) | -£63.00m

6. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) | -£63.00m

5. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) | -£72.00m

4. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) | -£72.00m

3. Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) | -£90.00m

2. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) | -£108.00m

1. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) | -£112.50m

Champions League 2021/22: Fixtures, Draw, Results, Odds, Scores And Everything You Need To Know

Hazard and Coutinho's values have both plummeted by more than £100 million, which is quite extraordinary when you remember that neither of them are over 30 yet.

Messi is perhaps the most surprising name in the top five, although much of his decline is down to the fact that he's now 34 years of age.

The youngest player on the list is 25-year-old Alli, who's endured a nightmare few years at Spurs after smashing it as a fresh-faced youngster.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

Let's hope the Englishman can find something close to his best form before it's too late.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 15 Who moved from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000? Luis Enrique Luis Figo Javier Saviola Cristiano Ronaldo

News Now - Sport News