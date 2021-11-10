Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Formula 1's ever growing calendar looks set to expand even further in the coming years as exciting news for UK fans of the sport emerged today.

In an exclusive report from the Daily Mail, news broke that plans for a proposed circuit in the east end of London have been given the green light to go ahead.

With the backing of US investment firm 777 Partners, the borough of Newham will become the host of the glamour-sport's newest race, with a 'sports and entertainment complex' to be constructed at the Royal Docks.

The proposals are believed to have the full backing of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, with the long-touted London race now looking closer than ever.

"We are hopeful that it is coming. We are hugely excited about it," began Josh Wander, founder of 777 Partners, who also happen to own Genoa, the Italian football club.

"There will be an electric atmosphere as the greatest athletes in the world, along with an international fanbase and the world’s largest companies as sponsors, descend on the Docks for race weekend.

"More importantly, we will build a world-class sports and entertainment complex that can serve the community year-round and revitalise the surrounding areas.

"It is the type of thing you really can’t quantify until it actually happens, but the impact is dramatic."

However, for those concerned about what this means for Silverstone, one of the sport's spiritual homes, fear not, as it shall remain one of the highlight fixtures on the calendar.

That means that the UK will host two races per year once the Docklands circuit is up and running.

Previous proposals had looked into the possibility of a street circuit around central London that took in all of the world-famous landmarks such as Trafalgar Square, the houses of parliament and Buckingham Palace.

You can see the proposed site for the track below, courtesy of the Daily Mail's mapping.

(Image Courtesy: Daily Mail)

However, as was the case with the 2012 Olympics, local government sees this as an opportunity to open up the east end even further by ploughing investment into the track and the area around it.

Khan is also believed to be hopeful the race will be an entirely carbon neutral event accessible only via public transport in an effort to counter environmental concerns.

While we are still a good few years away from seeing the lights go out at the Docks, there can be no doubting it is an exciting time for the sport and the city.

