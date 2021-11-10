Next Norwich City manager: 43 y/o 'interested' in replacing Daniel Farke, talks underway

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Frank Lampard would be interested in becoming Norwich City's new manager, according to the Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

The Canaries have gone into the international break without a boss as Daniel Farke was sacked just hours after guiding the club to their first Premier League win of the season.

What's the latest news involving Lampard?

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber admitted showing Farke the door was not an easy decision but he remains confident of the Canaries climbing off the foot of the Premier League table.

Webber has been tasked with spearheading the Norfolk club's search for Farke's successor after agreeing to sign a new contract following talks with owners Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones.

Lampard, Dean Smith and Southampton chief Ralph Hasenhuttl are on a three-man shortlist of names the newly-promoted side would like to speak to with a view to being offered the job.

It has been reported that Lampard has already held discussions with Norwich over the vacancy.

Having been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in January, Norwich would not need to pay a compensation fee to acquire Lampard's services.

The 43-year-old has enjoyed 141 matches in management, racking up 70 wins along the way.

What has Tom Barclay said about Lampard?

Barclay feels Lampard would be open to taking on the challenge of attempting to keep Norwich in the top flight.

The journalist believes the fact Lampard was sacked from his last job should not count against him.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: "Lampard is obviously out of work at the moment and you could see why he'd be interested in talking to Norwich.

"It's not often that Premier League jobs come up and he has obviously been out of work since leaving Chelsea.

"I know it didn't go very well in his final season but he did do some very good work in that first season when he didn't have any money to play with and he brought through all the youngsters."

Why could Lampard opt against taking over at Norwich?

Lampard is not used to fighting at the wrong end of the Premier League table having won the title on three occasions during his playing days.

He ranks fifth on the list of the Premier League's all-time leading goalscorers, while he also shone on the international stage by winning 106 England caps.

Norwich is not the only job Lampard is currently being linked with as he has also been name-checked as a potential candidate for the Aston Villa job following Dean Smith's sacking.

Harry Redknapp, who is Lampard's uncle, has claimed that the former Derby County chief would be interested in taking over at Villa Park.

