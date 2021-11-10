Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A new challenger emerged for Carmelo Hayes' NXT North American Championship as Pete Dunne pushed Hayes to the limit thanks to an assist from Johnny Gargano.

Plus, Toxic Attraction pulled off a major victory in an epic Six-Woman Tag Team Match, Jacket Time had some surprise help after Diamond Mine pulled a quick one, Kay Lee Ray made a powerful return and much more!

Toxic Attraction def. Io Shirai, Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter

With her tag team partner injured due to Toxic Attraction’s assault, Io Shirai reluctantly joined forces with Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter for a high-flying Six-Woman Tag Team Match.

Shirai may not like anyone, but the trio came together to deliver some punishment to Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne.

As Carter went to the top rope for another splash, Toxic Attraction used its numbers to distract Carter before she could take flight. Dolin knocked Carter off the turnbuckle and set her up for a side slam and the 1-2-3.

Kay Lee Ray def. Sarray

Kay Lee Ray returned to WWE NXT and unleashed a new level of rage on Sarray.

The Warrior of the Sun gave The Forever Champion all she could handle in the early going. As Sarray went for her Sun Ray Dropkick, Ray rolled out of the way and delivered a knee to the jaw to send Sarray crashing to the floor outside the ring. Ray seized on the chance and decimated Sarray with a KLR Bomb on the announcer's table.

Ray rolled her back into the ring and added one more KLR Bomb before covering Sarray for the victory.

Joe Gacy def. Boa via disqualification

Boa’s new demeanor came with a mysterious killer instinct.

After being whipped into the turnbuckle, Boa rocked Gacy with a kick and seemed to flip a switch, grabbing Gacy and trapping him between the ropes.

Boa was relentless, ignoring the referee’s five-count to break the hold. It wasn’t until after Gacy was declared the winner that Boa snapped out of it and retreated back up the ramp in a daze.

The Creed Brothers def. Jacket Time

The newly dubbed tag team duo Jacket Time ran into a brick wall in the form of The Creed Brothers. The power of The Creed Brothers looked to be overwhelming as they tossed Kushida and Ikemen Jiro around the ring, but the resilient duo fought back with some dynamic offense of their own.

Just when Jiro was starting to pick up steam, Roderick Strong snuck in to pull the ropes apart, sending Jiro crashing to the floor as he looked to rebound off the ropes. Jiro stumbled back into the ring and walked right into a vicious powerbomb from Julius Creed for the pin.

Diamond Mine didn't have long to celebrate their win, as Odyssey Jones charged the ring and laid waste to Strong to help turn the tides.

Cameron Grimes def. Ru Feng

Cameron Grimes’ lucky streak continued Tuesday night against Ru Feng.

With Duke Hudson watching on, Grimes took Feng to the moon with a pair of huge forearms and a splash followed by a massive stomp off the top rope for the win.

Solo Sikoa def. Grayson Waller & LA Knight

Solo Sikoa took advantage of the animosity between Grayson Waller and LA Knight to add another win to his resume. Looking to settle their dispute in the ring, the three Superstars battled back-and-forth, with Waller and Knight joining forces to put down the powerful Sikoa.

The bitter feud between Waller and Knight eventually boiled over with Waller delivering a stunner to Knight.

Waller went for the pin, but Sikoa grabbed him and belly-to-belly suplexed him out of the ring before dispatching Knight with a thunderous splash off the top rope.

Elektra Lopez def. Erica Yan

Elektra Lopez made quick work of Erica Yan, decimating the newcomer with thunderous clotheslines and stomps before ending the match with sit-out powerslam.

Pete Dunne def. Carmelo Hayes

After Carmelo Hayes stepped to Pete Dunne earlier in the night, The BruiserWeight showed the NXT North American Champion he’s worthy of the “A Championship.”

Dunne picked apart Hayes’ joints and fingers, but the champion was up to the challenge, delivering shots of his own to the former NXT UK Champion.

As Dunne went for the Bitter End, Hayes launched him throat-first into the ropes. With Dunne disoriented, Trick Williams attempted to use his shoe to knock out The BruiserWeight, but he was caught by Dexter Lumis, who left his spot at the commentary table. Lumis laid out Williams with a right hand when a gloved hand appeared from underneath the ring to grab an onlooking Hayes’ foot.

Hayes turned around to see who was grabbing him, leaving him exposed to a Bitter End and a pinfall at the hands of Dunne.

