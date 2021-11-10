Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was all the boxing world could talk about come October 9.

The fight involving Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was huge and the build to it was even bigger given that this was the trilogy fight between the two legendary boxers.

The first fight ended in a controversial draw, with many thinking the Brit had done enough to outpoint his American rival, despite being heavily floored in the final round.

Fury won the second bout, though, scoring a seventh round TKO in a highly anticipated rematch. The third fight also delivered, with both fighters hitting the canvas multiple times before Fury won via knockout in the penultimate round.

However, father of Tyson, John Fury, has now revealed that the Gypsy King was ‘very badly injured’ going into the fight.

John specified in an interview with BT Sport that his son had to have “chromosome injections into both elbows” due to both his elbows being numb.

John expanded on this by explaining that Tyson required an operation.

“Six hours, all day in hospital having to sort out his elbows.”

He suggested that this severely hampered the quality of the boxing match and the ability of Tyson Fury on the night. He also put forward ideas that his son was “handicapped from the beginning” in the fight and that the “boxing side of things went out of the window” due to the injury.

Both John and Tyson knew of this injury “early on,” so perhaps the drive to win powered Fury though the injury. Under the bright lights, the boxer “just wanted to seek and destroy,” according to John, which he went on to do with his impressive knockout to overcome both his injury and a very formidable opponent in the Bronze Bomber.

The victory was extremely monumental for the Gypsy King and the world of boxing, so questions will always be asked about what the plans are for the future.

John Fury, at the end of his interview with BT Sport, said that Tyson will “have a good hard earned rest now,” yet he still added that he personally would like his son to retire from here.

“He’s won everything, he’s got nothing more to prove. He’s got millions in the back and secure for life.”

Tyson’s father made an argument as to why his son should decide to retire from boxing after he’s healed from his injury, but, of course, Tyson is a huge personality and would be a hard man to convince should the boxer feel like he isn’t ready to give the sport up with rumours of an Anthony Joshua fight still rife.

John Fury concluded with a simple statement regarding his son’s future: “He’s his own man, he’ll do what he wants to do.”

