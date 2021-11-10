Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Undercard: Who Is Fighting On The Night?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Many boxing fans are excited that we will see Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fight on Saturday 18th December 2021, and we have all the details around who is on the undercard for this big event.

The two clearly have some hatred towards each other, and have been wanting to fight each other for many months now, so expect some big blows on the night.

Fury clearly wants to make sure he comes out on top as he has got Tyson Fury as his trainer. The heavyweight boxing legend is already putting Tommy through rigorous training.

The two will not be the only boxers fighting on the night, and we will surely have a stacked undercard to build up the main event.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Undercard

With Paul being a social media star turned boxer, he has not actually faced a professional boxer before, so his fight against Fury will be his biggest challenge so far.

Not only will the two want to progress in their career with a big win, they will also want to win as a lot of pride is at stake.

The people Paul has fought in the past are former UFC stars and other YouTubers, and it looks like we will see similar fights on the undercard.

The full undercard for Paul vs Fury has not been announced yet, but here is the latest information so far:

Undercard

Amanda Serrano vs TBA

Deron Williams vs Franke Gore

For those who do not know, Puerto Rican Boxer Serrano has held the WBO title since 2019; the WBC title since February 2021 and the IBO title since March 2021. Meanwhile, Williams is a former NBA star, and Gore is a hero from the NFL.

It looks like the card will have a bit of everything and this should excite the boxing world. Although we don’t know the quality of Williams and Gore, there should still be some big blows between the two, and a card with Serrano on it always promises to be a great spectacle.

