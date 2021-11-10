Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After initially signing off and agreeing to the idea, Vince McMahon is said to have changed his mind and put an end to the plans for Kevin Owens to have an "extended" return to NXT.

Kevin Owens made a one-off return to NXT at the TakeOver WarGames event in November 2019, but initial plans had this being much more than a one-off.

Kevin Owens has revealed to talkSPORT that he had been speaking to Triple H about making a full-time return to NXT, and Vince McMahon had even agreed to the plans.

However, as can always be the case in WWE, Kevin Owens told Alex McCarthy that Vince McMahon changed his mind and decided to pull the plug on his return to the Black and Gold brand.

Before I did the War Games return, there were concrete plans for me to go back to NXT for an extended period before coming back to the main roster. At the time Paul Heyman was in charge on RAW and those were just plans we had and Vince (McMahon) had signed off on all of them and, eventually, he changed his mind and nothing happened. That’s all it comes down to – what he says goes. It wasn’t something I had just floated about, it was a plan that was going to happen and they just went in a different direction.

From how Kevin Owens has made the situation appear, it seems like his NXT return would have been similar to Finn Balor's who came back to the brand in October 2019, before returning to the main roster in July 2021.

There is no word on the plans that WWE actually had for Kevin Owens for his NXT return, but the thought of him mixing it up with Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa and others would have been pretty exciting to fans.

