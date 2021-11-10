Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul is known for being bold with his in your face, brash personality.

He rose to fame through YouTube and currently has 20.4 million subscribers as of November 10, 2021.

Both Paul brothers were exceptionally quick with their rise through media, starting on Vine, moving to YouTube, and now boxing, so it should come as no surprise how fast they’ve looked to takeover the world of sport.

Jake was always one for conflict and he used this as a way to boost his profile, but not even he could’ve predicted the uprise of YouTube-based boxing.

Jake Paul's Boxing Career

His first fight came on August 25, 2018 against the younger brother of KSI Deji. Their fight was on the undercard of a night headlined by the aforementioned KSI taking on Jake’s older brother Logan in what formed a family vs family affair.

Since the older brothers had the main event, it was suggested that the younger two were only involved on a one-time basis to feed the narrative of the two families colliding, but Jake Paul took this experience further.

Since that first fight, Jake Paul has transitioned from amateur to professional boxing and has had four professional bouts to date with a fifth scheduled for December 18 vs Tommy Fury.

His first professional fight came against another YouTuber named AnEsonGib, who was extremely keen to call out Jake Paul to this professional bout following his respective amateur wins on the undercard of the first two YouTuber-only boxing cards. Jake dispatched of Gib via TKO at 2:18 in the first round which, although Paul had the size advantage, came as a surprise due to the ease at which Paul seemed to win.

From there, Paul defeated retired basketball player Nate Robinson in the first round via KO and similarly he defeated former Bellator and UFC fighter Ben Askren at 1:59 in round one, though, the legitimacy of that bout has been called into question by fans and other fighters alike suggesting that Askren went down too easily.

His most recent bout was called his “first real test” by Paul himself. He came up against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

During the fight, Paul recognised that Woodley “dominated the UFC with his big overhand right,” which was fitting since an image that stuck in people’s mind from the fight was Woodley striking Jake Paul with enough power to knock the YouTuber into the ropes with him looking dazed and confused.

However, post-fight, Paul clarified that Woodley “hit (him) with a shot in the first round which was nothing,” he suggested that he “ate it very easily and kept moving.”

This previous experience has enabled Jake Paul to feel confident enough to claim, as per Insider: “Nobody from Muhammad Ali to Mike Tyson to Floyd Mayweather was testing themselves as much as I was in my fourth fight. I learned a lot about myself and what I’m capable of and performing under pressure.”

Jake Paul likes to challenge himself and other people. This statement is bold and will capture the attention of many boxing fans who will react one way or another in response to his typical confidence.

