There's one final seat needing to be confirmed for 2022 and it appears we're getting close to that announcement now, with Alfa Romeo revealing that they'll unveil Valtteri Bottas' teammate for next season next week.

Much of the Formula 1 grid for next season is set to resemble that of this year's with only a few driver line-up changes taking place.

One of the biggest, though, sees George Russell head to Mercedes and Bottas take to Alfa Romeo with fellow Finn, Kimi Raikkonen, bowing out of the sport at the end of the campaign.

Indeed, the pieces for 2022 have nearly all fallen into place but one question mark remains and that is over the identity of the second driver for Alfa.

Reports are suggesting that current incumbent, Antonio Giovinazzi, will be leaving the team at the end of this season too - potentially heading to WEC with Ferrari - and, that said, a new name could arrive on the grid.

F2 stars Guanyu Zhou and Oscar Piastri are two of the leading names in the running right now and Alfa team boss Frederic Vasseur has revealed the announcement for Bottas' teammate will be made next week after the Brazilian Grand Prix:

“Yes, we have already made a decision on the other driver,” Vasseur told Canal Plus in France.

“Announcing the name is simply a formality.

“You will find out our decision on the evening of November 16 after the Brazilian GP."

Who it is remains to be seen, then, but there seems a good chance that Alfa are going to have an all-new driver line-up for 2022 as things stand.

