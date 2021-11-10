Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite only being 25 years of age, Jaime Munguia is already being tipped as the next Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez - and could face his countryman 'in the near future', according to his promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

The middleweight, who has a knockout-to-win ratio of 81%, has gained a formidable reputation as a knockout artist. Munguia's most notable wins have come against Sadam Ali, Liam Smith and Gary O'Sullivan.

But what you might not know is that he is also a budding Twitch streamer who enjoys playing computer games with his friends in his spare time.

When he's not working out or sparring in the gym, Munguia can be found racking up killstreaks on Call of Duty: Warzone, just like many young men do in this day and age.

(Editor's note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity)

"I like Call of Duty, it helps me stay focused," Munguia exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

"You get to see a completely different side to me, although I'm still quite competitive.

"But it's a nice break from boxing and it's something fun to do."

Unlike some of his peers, Munguia doesn't care that much about the numbers on social media, but even he admits it's hard to ignore the comparisons to Canelo Alvarez.

"I'm very flattered that people are making those references to Canelo," Munguia said through his translator.

"Obviously he's a great fighter so it's really nice to be compared to someone like that.

"People seem to enjoy my style of fighting and I love to put on a show for the fans so I'm really flattered by those comparisons."

Munguia hails from the sprawling metropolis of Tijuana, the westernmost city in Mexico, which is approximately a 24-hour drive from Guadalajara, the place Canelo once called home before he emigrated to the United States.

"Yes, of course. I would love to fight Canelo," he added.

But it's not just Canelo he has his eye on, as he said he is also targeting a boxing match with Gennady Golovkin in the future.

A Golovkin bout, Munguia said, would be an exciting dogfight and one that would really get the crowd going. If he beats Gabriel Rosado on Saturday, Munguia said he'd speak to De La Hoya about putting together the bout with Golovkin.

"I would also really like to fight Triple G," Munguia said of Golovkin.

"I think that would be a really good fight and I hope I get to fight him next if I beat Gabriel Rosado."

But first he must overcome the dangerous Rosado, a 41-fight veteran journeyman and former two-time world title challenger.

Munguia has spent his entire training camp in his home country Mexico tuning up for the fight and said: "I respect him as a fighter. His record isn't the best but it's not a true reflection of his skills.

"Gabriel has a really good style, he's a warrior, and he has a lot of experience in the ring.

"I think both our styles will make for a really great fight on November 13."

