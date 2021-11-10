Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tyson Fury is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers of all time.

On October 9 of this year, the Gypsy King completed an epic trilogy against Deontay Wilder in which he won via knockout in the penultimate round. In the process of securing that win, the Brit rounded off the trilogy with a clean record of two wins and one draw.

The fight itself was an incredible showpiece in both athlete’s career and concluded their saga in a fitting fashion. Not only was their a glorious stoppage in round 11, there was plenty of knockdowns in the previous rounds. Wilder was down, Fury was down, Wilder was down, Fury was down. It truly was a heavyweight epic.

That was the last fight featuring the Gypsy King to date, with many left unsure what the future may hold for him.

Some people are saying he should fight Dillian Whyte next before trying to unify the entire heavyweight division against either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua, while others are pleading with him to retire; including his own father.

John Fury has since revealed how his son headed into the monumental fight with Wilder with a severe injury to BOTH his elbows.

John was also very open about how he felt the bout “wasn’t a boxing match” and that the long-awaited fight was tainted by an injury.

Though, this morning, fans were surprised to see a video of Tyson in training, which showcased his insanely fast hands.

You have to remember, Tyson Fury is a heavyweight boxer and he weighs roughly around 20 stone... it is not normal for anyone that size to be that fast and nimble!

It's safe to say the footage that he posted on his social media accounts has mesmerised boxing fans, who simply cannot believe he can move around that fast.

Below are just a few examples of how fans are reacting.

As you can see, fans are simply in awe of Tyson Fury and still to this day continue to be surprised by him.

Who knows why, though, surely he's done enough in his career to date to prove he can literally do anything!

We salute you, Tyson.

