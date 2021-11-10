Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Antonio Conte has hit the ground running at Tottenham Hotspur as he goes about making wholesale changes behind the scenes at the London club.

The fiery Italian isn't messing about in his new role as he looks to right the ship at Spurs and get them back challenging among the Premier League elite again.

It is going to be quite a task, but the early signs - and there are a lot of them - are that he intends to oversee a mass overhaul of the mindset.

A report in The Athletic has highlighted the incredible extent to which Conte is going to as he looks to get his new team to a level he can be satisfied with.

Only 12 hours after their Europa Conference League game against Vitesse Arnhem, Conte had his full squad out and training once again to a level of intensity 'not seen since the Mauricio Pochettino days'.

That brutal session came after Conte sat the stars of Spurs down for a marathon 75-minute video analysis meeting of the close-run victory against Vitesse.

He has also moved quickly to revolutionise nutrition at the club, having already told his new players that the state of their fitness is 'unacceptable', per The Athletic.

Conte is of the belief that a handful of his players are too overweight to be effective in the Premier League and has banned substances like tomato sauce, sandwiches, fruit juice and mayonnaise from the canteen.

With a wealth of ideas to get across in a short space of time, Conte is also planning on increasing the number of team meetings while also insisting that the full squad eat lunch together everyday.

His staff have been arriving for work earlier each day, and leaving later than Nuno and his team ever did.

The report goes on to claim that, while it has been frightfully hard work since his arrival, the players feel rejuvenated by the Italian's intentionality and verve.

They feel once again that they 'are being tested' and being challenged to become better with each session.

While there is still a long road ahead, Conte certainly seems to have a plan of action at hand that his new playing staff can buy into and get behind.

There is a feeling around the club that there is no more room for excuses and Conte will expect nothing but the absolute best both on the field and off it.

It could be weeks, or even months before we start to see Conte's new identity bed in but it certainly seems like he is off to a good start.

