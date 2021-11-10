FIFA 22: Top 10 Overpowered RB To Use On Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is the most popular gamemode in the franchise and we have compiled a list of the 10 most overpowered right-backs to use right now.

Many players in Ultimate use formations that require good strong full-backs. We typically see four at the back formations or five at the back formations in the gamemode.

They are crucial for both attacking and defending, and there are a lot of right-backs in the game who fit the FIFA meta.

Not only are they overpowered, but a lot of them are quite cheap, so they are very easy to buy on Ultimate Team.

Top 10 Overpowered Right-backs (RB) to use in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have to make sure that the right-backs you pick in the game match the stats that are meta in the game.

When it comes to full-backs, the statistics you need to be in the high 70’s, or the 80’s or 90’s are pace, dribbling, defending and physical.

There are a lot of right-backs who excel in these stats, so you have a wide range to choose from, and we have compiled a list of the ones which we think are the best in the game.

Achraf Hakimi

  • Rating: 85
  • League: Ligue 1
  • Club: Paris Saint-Germain
  • Price: 59.5k

Kyle Walker

  • Rating: 85
  • League: Premier League
  • Club: Manchester City
  • Price: 24k

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Rulebreakers Card)

  • Rating: 89
  • League: Premier League
  • Club: Liverpool
  • Price: 180k
Trent Alexander-Arnold FIFA 22 Ultimate Team


Hamari Traore

  • Rating: 84
  • League: Ligue 1
  • Club: Rennes
  • Price: 36.8k

Juan Cuadrado

  • Rating: 83
  • League: Serie A
  • Club: Juventus
  • Price: 5.1k

Joao Cancelo

  • Rating: 86
  • League: Premier League
  • Club: Manchester City
  • Price: 15.5k


Giovanni Di Lorenzo

  • Rating: 80
  • League: Serie A
  • Club: Napoli
  • Price: 1.1k

James Tavernier (Inform)

  • Rating: 84
  • League: Scottish Premiership
  • Club: Rangers
  • Price: 15.3k
James Tavernier FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Carlos Alberto Torres

  • Rating: 90
  • League: ICON
  • Club: ICON
  • Price: 570k

Capa

  • Rating: 84
  • League: La Liga Santander
  • Club: Athletic Bilbao
  • Price: 19k

Be sure to give these right-backs a go on Ultimate Team, they all have some amazing stats and can suit a wide array of different squads.

