FIFA 22: Top 10 Overpowered RB to Use on Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is the most popular gamemode in the franchise and we have compiled a list of the 10 most overpowered right-backs to use right now.

Many players in Ultimate use formations that require good strong full-backs. We typically see four at the back formations or five at the back formations in the gamemode.

They are crucial for both attacking and defending, and there are a lot of right-backs in the game who fit the FIFA meta.

Not only are they overpowered, but a lot of them are quite cheap, so they are very easy to buy on Ultimate Team.

Top 10 Overpowered Right-backs (RB) to use in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

You have to make sure that the right-backs you pick in the game match the stats that are meta in the game.

When it comes to full-backs, the statistics you need to be in the high 70’s, or the 80’s or 90’s are pace, dribbling, defending and physical.

There are a lot of right-backs who excel in these stats, so you have a wide range to choose from, and we have compiled a list of the ones which we think are the best in the game.

Achraf Hakimi

Rating: 85

League: Ligue 1

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Price: 59.5k

Kyle Walker

Rating: 85

League: Premier League

Club: Manchester City

Price: 24k

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Rulebreakers Card)

Rating: 89

League: Premier League

Club: Liverpool

Price: 180k



Hamari Traore

Rating: 84

League: Ligue 1

Club: Rennes

Price: 36.8k

Juan Cuadrado

Rating: 83

League: Serie A

Club: Juventus

Price: 5.1k

Joao Cancelo

Rating: 86

League: Premier League

Club: Manchester City

Price: 15.5k



Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Rating: 80

League: Serie A

Club: Napoli

Price: 1.1k

James Tavernier (Inform)

Rating: 84

League: Scottish Premiership

Club: Rangers

Price: 15.3k

Carlos Alberto Torres

Rating: 90

League: ICON

Club: ICON

Price: 570k

Capa

Rating: 84

League: La Liga Santander

Club: Athletic Bilbao

Price: 19k

Be sure to give these right-backs a go on Ultimate Team, they all have some amazing stats and can suit a wide array of different squads.

