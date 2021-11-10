FIFA 22: Top 10 Overpowered RB To Use On Ultimate Team
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is the most popular gamemode in the franchise and we have compiled a list of the 10 most overpowered right-backs to use right now.
Many players in Ultimate use formations that require good strong full-backs. We typically see four at the back formations or five at the back formations in the gamemode.
They are crucial for both attacking and defending, and there are a lot of right-backs in the game who fit the FIFA meta.
Not only are they overpowered, but a lot of them are quite cheap, so they are very easy to buy on Ultimate Team.
Top 10 Overpowered Right-backs (RB) to use in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team
You have to make sure that the right-backs you pick in the game match the stats that are meta in the game.
When it comes to full-backs, the statistics you need to be in the high 70’s, or the 80’s or 90’s are pace, dribbling, defending and physical.
There are a lot of right-backs who excel in these stats, so you have a wide range to choose from, and we have compiled a list of the ones which we think are the best in the game.
Achraf Hakimi
- Rating: 85
- League: Ligue 1
- Club: Paris Saint-Germain
- Price: 59.5k
Kyle Walker
- Rating: 85
- League: Premier League
- Club: Manchester City
- Price: 24k
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Rulebreakers Card)
- Rating: 89
- League: Premier League
- Club: Liverpool
- Price: 180k
Hamari Traore
- Rating: 84
- League: Ligue 1
- Club: Rennes
- Price: 36.8k
Juan Cuadrado
- Rating: 83
- League: Serie A
- Club: Juventus
- Price: 5.1k
Joao Cancelo
- Rating: 86
- League: Premier League
- Club: Manchester City
- Price: 15.5k
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
- Rating: 80
- League: Serie A
- Club: Napoli
- Price: 1.1k
James Tavernier (Inform)
- Rating: 84
- League: Scottish Premiership
- Club: Rangers
- Price: 15.3k
Carlos Alberto Torres
- Rating: 90
- League: ICON
- Club: ICON
- Price: 570k
Capa
- Rating: 84
- League: La Liga Santander
- Club: Athletic Bilbao
- Price: 19k
Be sure to give these right-backs a go on Ultimate Team, they all have some amazing stats and can suit a wide array of different squads.
