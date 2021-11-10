Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valtteri Bottas has found a perhaps unlikely ally in Max Verstappen over recent comments his Mercedes boss Toto Wolff made concerning his turn one approach at the Mexico Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 circus heads to Brazil this weekend for the latest back-to-back race whilst the triple-header will then be completed on Sunday 21st with a first-ever Qatar GP.

However, plenty of thoughts are still on events in Mexico with Max Verstappen swinging his Red Bull around the outside of both Mercedes cars into the first corner and taking the lead, something he'd not give up for the proceeding 71 laps.

And, that in mind, Valtteri Bottas copped a bit of flak from boss Toto Wolff who said that the Finn left an 'open sea' for Verstappen to dive into and plunder first place from.

The Dutchman, though, has leapt to the defence of the Mercedes driver and said that the Austrian's comments were 'very cheap.'

"You have to leave room for a car width, otherwise he [Bottas] would have received a penalty," said Verstappen to De Telegraaf.

"I don't know what Toto is talking about. You can easily blame it on Valtteri, but I think that is very cheap."

Bottas is obviously fighting to help Mercedes win the Constructors' championship and Lewis Hamilton the Drivers' so if the Red Bull man can get him even just a bit onside with such comments it's probably worth a go.

The Finn, though, has cut a figure without a care in the world since his Alfa Romeo switch was confirmed and there seems every chance he'll just do what he does for the final four races.

