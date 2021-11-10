Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With the Champions League group stage hitting the halfway point, GiveMeSport Women looks at the talented strikers on show.

From Division 1 Féminine to the WSL, a range of talents from across Europe are shining on the continent’s biggest stage.

So, with European football back and available to watch for free, who should you be keeping an eye on?

Marie-Antoinette Katoto - PSG

Despite being the top-scorer in the French league at 20-years-old, Katoto was controversially left out of France's World Cup squad in 2019.

A year later, the French youngster hit her 100th goal in a PSG shirt and has gone on to be top scorer in the domestic league in two of the last three seasons, finishing one goal behind golden boot winner Khadija Shaw last year.



So far this season, Katoto has been particularly impressive in her domestic league, but has still impressed in Europe. She scored two as PSG swept aside Real Madrid 4-0 on matchday three.

Now a regular for club and country, the PSG starlet will be vital if her side are to improve on last year’s semi-final defeat to Barcelona and win their inaugural European title.

Sam Kerr - Chelsea

Even though Sam Kerr has been Chelsea's star since signing in 2019, the Matilda’s skipper still finds a way to impress whenever she walks out for Emma Haye’s side.

Since her first goal for Chelsea against Arsenal in January 2020, Kerr has become a vital cog in Haye’s machine, finishing as WSL top-scorer in 2020-21 with 21 goals as the Blues strolled to a fourth domestic league title.



Last year, Kerr hit three goals as Chelsea finished runner-ups to a magnificent Barcelona side in Europe.

This season she has made an impressive start as Chelsea aims to go one better.

So far, the 28-year-old has hit two goals in Chelsea’s 7-0 thrashing of Servette, opened the scoring in the 3-3 draw against Wolfsburg with a sublime chip, and was also a key part of the attacking move that led to Pernille Harder’s vital winner against Juventus.

Cristiana Girelli - Juventus

Girelli was the first Juventus player to reach 50 goals after her consistent form saw her finishing top scorer in each of the last two Serie A seasons.

She hit 16 goals in 2019/20 and 22 a year later, having hit double figures in each of her last nine seasons in the Italian top-flight.

She has scored three goals in two European matches so far this season. Her double in gameweek three included a 96th minute equaliser to snatch a point against two-time Champions League winners Wolfsburg.

Despite not playing in Juventus’ first match of the group-stage, the 31-year-old's composure in front of goal will be vital if the Italian giants are to find their way out of an exceptionally tough group.

Vivianne Miedema - Arsenal

“Listen, Viv [Miedema] is like how [Dennis] Bergkamp was, you know.”

Former Arsenal legend Ian Wright praised the Dutch superstar following her impressive performances this season, and rightly so. Miedema is on fire.

Since joining the Gunners in 2017, Miedema was the WSL top scorer in two of the last three seasons and became Arsenal’s all-time WSL goal scorer in the league last year.

Under Jonas Eidevall, Miedema has four goals in just six matches in the WSL,as the Gunners made it six wins from six in their quest to win their first domestic title since 2018-19.

In 2019/20, Miedema was the top goal scorer in the Champions League including qualifying, with ten goals.

Whilst, this year, the Dutch striker scored in Arsenal’s 4-0 win against Hoffenheim and netted in Champions League qualifying against both PSV and Slavia Praha.

Jenni Hermoso - Barcelona

Hermoso hit six goals, finishing as top-scorer, as Barcelona won last year’s competition via the biggest ever margin in a women’s European final.

Hermoso was also on fire in the domestic league. She scored 31 goals to finish top scorer as Barcelona lost just one match on their way to a consecutive Spanish top-flight title.

This year, she has hit three goals domestically, with a late penalty against HB Køge her sole strike of this year’s European campaign. To be fair, she has only played two matches so far.

Honourable Mentions

Fran Kirby - Chelsea

Last year’s joint top-scorer (six) fired Chelsea to a Champions League final where Haye’s side came agonizingly short. This year, Kirby has eight goal involvements in the WSL already. Can she take Chelsea one step further?

Tabea Waßmuth - Wolfsburg

The current top-scorer in this year’s competition (five) has found the net in three consecutive matches - including a double against both Servette and Chelsea.

Pernille Harder - Chelsea

The world’s most expensive female footballer has scored two vital goals for Chelsea this season including a winner against Juventus and an 92nd minute equaliser against Wolfsburg.

