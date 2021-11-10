Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

PSG and France midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody after allegedly engineering an attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui.

According to L’Equipe, Diallo was arrested early this morning following a violent attack on Hamraoui on November 4th.

That evening, Diallo reportedly drove Hamraoui home from a dinner organised by PSG. Two men masked in balaclavas appeared, dragged Hamraoui out of the car, and hit her legs repeatedly with an iron bar.

The attack allegedly lasted several minutes before the assailants fled. Hamraoui was taken to hospital in Poissy, where she was given stitches in her hands and legs.

The 31-year-old Hamraoui was subsequently unable to play for PSG during their 4-0 victory against Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League match yesterday. Diallo was in the starting 11.

It has been alleged that Diallo may have engineered the attack on Hamraoui as both stars play in the same position.



Both players also compete for the same spot on the national team. Hamraoui, a former star for Lyon and Barcelona, was called up to the French national team in October. When a calf injury forced her to withdraw, Diallo was brought into the squad instead.

In a statement, PSG condemned the attack on Hamraoui and noted the arrest of Diallo.

"Paris Saint-Germain takes note of the police custody this morning of Aminata Diallo by the Versailles SRPJ as part of the procedure opened following an assault on Thursday last night against Club players," the statement said.

"Paris Saint-Germain strongly condemns the violence committed. Since Thursday evening November 4, the Club has taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of its players.

"Paris Saint-Germain is working with the Versailles SRPJ to shed light on the facts. The Club is attentive to the progress of the procedure and will study the follow-up to be given to it."

The 26-year-old Diallo joined PSG in 2016, and has completed loan spells at Utah Royals in the NWSL and Atlético Madrid in Spain.

She has made over 60 appearances for PSG, and has a handful of caps for the French national team.

News Now - Sport News