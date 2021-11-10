Forza Horizon 5: What are Loyalty Rewards?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon 5 was officially launched on Xbox Game Pass on Tuesday 9th November 2021, but what are the loyalty rewards that are part of the game?

Players of the new title who have played all of the Forza Horizon games across the series can get major rewards when they get into the latest iteration of the franchise.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Loyalty Rewards in Forza Horizon 5.

As mentioned, Xbox gamers who have played the previous Forza games will be able to get some fantastic rewards for their loyalty to the franchise.

Even if you haven’t played the previous titles, if you’re a Game Pass subscriber then you will be able to load up Forza Horizon 4 and still get access to a 2018 McLaren Senna!

Forza Horizon 5 Loyalty Rewards

Here is the full list of Loyalty Rewards for players who load up Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox Series X/S.

2013 McLaren P1 – played Forza Motorsport 5

2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS – Forza Horizon 1

2014 Lamborghini Uracan LP 610-4 – played Forza Horizon 2

2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4 – played Forza Horizon 3

2017 Ford GT – played Forza Motorsport 6

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS – played Forza Motorsport 7

2018 McLaren Senna – played Forza Horizon 4

Note that you will need to be on the same Xbox account that you played the prior titles on to get full access to the offer.

If you are eligible to get a hold of these rewards then you will be notified after reaching the end of the first chapter of the story mode.

Even if you haven’t already had the chance to play all of the games in the series up to this point, there are a huge amount of cars that are available in Forza Horizon 5 for you to cruise around the streets, jungle and mountains of Mexico!

There are a ton of different achievements and unlockables in the game, which should keep players in the world of Mexico for hundreds of hours exploring and finding every corner to be discovered.

