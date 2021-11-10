Next Aston Villa manager: 43% win-rate boss 'would be fantastic appointment for Villa'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield believes Brighton manager Graham Potter would be an excellent replacement for Dean Smith at Aston Villa.

Smith was sacked on Sunday after a run of five straight defeats at Villa, with his final loss coming last Friday when his team were beaten 1-0 by Southampton.

What's the latest news on Villa's search for a new manager?

Current Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has emerged as the leading candidate for the job, and it has been reported that a deal with the 41-year-old is close to being completed.

However, it has not been officially announced yet, and there are a number of other names that have been mentioned as potentially being in the mix as well, including Potter.

Former Villa striker Stan Collymore has admitted that he is an admirer of Potter, but feels that the Englishman is settled on the South Coast at the moment, casting doubt over whether he would take the role if it were offered to him.

What has Hatfield said about Potter?

In the wake of Collymore's comments, Hatfield agrees that Potter would be a good option for Villa, but he is also uncertain as to how willing the Brighton manager would be to leave the Amex Stadium.

Hatfield told GIVEMESPORT: “Potter would be a fantastic appointment. I suppose the question on him is: would he leave Brighton for Villa? You’re going to have more backing at Villa with the owners and the money. It’s certainly a bigger club, but would he want to stick around with the project he’s got going on at Brighton?”

Is Potter ready to manage a club the size of Villa?

It ought to be remembered that Potter has only been managing in the Premier League for a little over two years. During that period, it seems that his remit at Brighton has been to keep the club in the top-flight, whereas a lot more would be expected of him at Villa, with the owners reportedly wanting to push for Europe.

Potter has not managed a club the size of Villa yet, so it would be a test for him if he did move to the Midlands-based side.

Then again, he has always stepped up the challenge at his previous clubs. Across his 374 games in senior football at Ostersunds, Swansea and now Brighton, he has won 159 times, giving him a win rate of 43%.

This is an impressive record given that he has been working on restricted budgets, and he seems to be doing his finest work yet this season, with Brighton currently in seventh place.

He has proved himself in England's top division, and shown that he would be a fine appointment for Villa if they do opt to go down that route.

