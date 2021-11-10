Forza Horizon 5: How To Unlock Fast Travel

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon 5 offers a massive map for gamers to explore in Mexico, but how can you unlock fast travel in the game?

Whilst it can be incredibly fun to traverse the litany of different areas of terrain in Mexico, you may get to a point where you want to get to certain areas of the map instantly.

Here’s everything you need to know about fast travel in Forza Horizon 5 and how to unlock it.

As you’d expect, fast travel is quite limited when you first get into Forza Horizon 5. Early on in the game, you’ll be able to fast travel to houses that you own as well as specific festivals on the game’s map.

You can purchase a house by driving to the property you’re interested in and ‘viewing’ it. If there isn’t an option to buy the property then you’ll need to wait until you’ve unlocked several events in the area first.

Forza Horizon 5 Unlock Fast Travel

To gain the ability to fast travel anywhere on the map in Forza Horizon 5, you’ll need to purchase the Buenas Vistas property.

Buenas Vistas is available in the Baja region and will cost you 2 million credits. Whilst this is a LOT of coinage to splash out in the game, it will mean that you’ll be able to fast travel anywhere in Mexico in Forza Horizon 5.

To be able to purchase the house you’ll first need to unlock the Horizon Festival in the Baja region, otherwise, the option to buy will not appear.

You can also fast travel for free in Forza Horizon 5, with a couple of methods giving you the option to do so.

The first is to set one of the properties you own as Home, which will allow you to fast travel to that location at any time for no cost.

The second option is to break any Fast Travel Boards that you find on the map. Each board that you break will permanently reduce your fast travel cost.

If you’re able to break all 50 boards on the map then your cost of Fast Travel will fall to zero. You can find the Fast Travel Boards on the map as they’re marked by a purple icon with a white lightning symbol.

