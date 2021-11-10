Forza Horizon 5: How To Unlock Drift Zones

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Forza Horizon 5 is now available to purchase or download via Game Pass, but how can you unlock the Drift Zones in the game?

Drift Zones are not available when you first start the game, but these are unlockable as you play through the challenges in the game.

Here’s everything you need to know about Drift Zones and how to unlock them in Forza Horizon 5.

To begin, you will need to earn 2 Accolade Points to gain access to the Drift Zones initially.

You’ll also need to unlock the first Rush PR Stunts Adventure Chapter, which is called the Canyon Expedition.

Note that Rush and Street Scene are not available to unlock while spending the first Accolade point that you earn in the game.

How To Unlock Drift Zones in Forza Horizon 5

You can earn Accolade Points in Forza Horizon 5 by doing a range of different challenges. These include winning events, completing Festival Playlist Challenges and discovering new locations.

As noted, you’ll need to complete the Canyon Expedition to gain access to the Drift Zones, which are part of PR Stunts.

There are over 1,500 different ways to earn Accolade Points when playing Forza Horizon 5, and you can find how to unlock all of them by bringing up the map and then pressing the Menu button.

There are a ton of different achievements and unlockables in the game, which should keep players in the world of Mexico for hundreds of hours exploring and finding every corner to be discovered.

As you complete different challenges there will be more and more additions to the map for the game, but you can filter these out so it looks a lot less cluttered.

To do this, bring up the map and click RB on your Xbox controller. Once you’ve done this then untick ‘All’ and scroll down to ‘Drift Zones’ and tick on that only.

Once you’ve backed out of the selection screen you’ll only see the Drift Zones that are available on the map, making them easier to get to.

