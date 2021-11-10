FIFA 22: Massive FUT Champions Revamp - All The Details Revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has a very competitive game mode that many love named FUT Champions, and we have revealed all the huge changes that the developers have made.

FUT Champions is highly competitive, and the FIFA community has to put in a lot of work in order to enter the competition but it is most definitely worth it.

This is due to the fact that you get an abundance of great rewards depending on how well you do and how many wins to get. These prices include red TOTW cards, packs and lots of coins.

Many who enter this game mode have to dedicate a lot of hours over the weekend as the competition only runs at this time and you have to play 20 games.

FIFA 22 FUT Champions Changes

Despite the game being released for just over a month, there have been some issues raised by players and it looks like the developers, EA SPORTS, have listened as they have made some changes quite quickly to the game mode.

It will take some time to work out whether these changes are appreciated by the FIFA Community, but hopefully they are exactly what the players wanted.

The changes being made to FUT Champions are:

Division 6 and higher will get relegated down two divisions (including Elite Division)

You will be relegated down one division for Division 7 and 8 whilst Division 9 and 10 get reset.

From now on, your FUT Champs Entry token & FUT Champs points will carry over, but your Play-Off entries will not.

The Milestone rewards will be increased.

You also now need 2000 points in order to qualify for the competition.

This emphasises that a lot of players will be changing divisions and it will be a little bit tougher, but it is good that you only need 2000 points to qualify from the competition.

FUT Champions can be the start of professional Esport careers for gamers, so it is important that EA Sports put a lot of work into it.

You need to have very strong squads for FUT Champions, so make sure you're using overpowered FIFA cards with high ratings or high stats in pace, shooting and dribbling.

Always make sure you have 100 chemistry as well. If you don’t then it will affect your squad.

