Halo Infinite: Who is Jega 'Rdomnai?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Halo Infinite is coming to Xbox consoles in December 2021, but who is the new ‘Spartan Killer’ Jega 'Rdomnai?

Not much has been revealed about the campaign for the latest iteration of the massively popular franchise, but we now have some information regarding the latest villain in the Halo world.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jega 'Rdomnai and how the new character will be part of the new Halo Infinite game.

Halo franchise Narrative Jeff Easterling and Associate Creative Director Paul Crocker revealed more information regarding the new nemesis of Master Chief during an interview with IGN.

Jega 'Rdomnai will be serving as the leader of the Hand of Atriox, Halo Infinite's Spartan Killers.

Read More: Halo Infinite: Latest News, Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, PC, Xbox And Everything You Need To Know

Who Is Jega 'Rdomnai?

Crocker revealed in the interview that Jega was designed to be the "creepiest, most disturbing character that's been in Halo."

The character’s left arm will be ‘robotic,’ and his plasma weapons will have a red glow that offers an overall quite sinister tone in the game.

Easterling also revealed during the interview that Jega would be the inverse of what you'd expect from the Arbiter."

The Arbiter became a beloved character in the Halo franchise when it was introduced in Halo 2, giving players the opportunity to play as the alien character as well as the Master Chief himself.

It’ll be interesting to see how fans react to the new character when the campaign and the full game is released on Wednesday 8th December.

Halo Infinite will be available as a Day One Release on an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for £10.99 per month and gives players access to a huge library of games to download to play via the cloud.

Other Xbox exclusives that have been released day one on Xbox Game Pass include Back For Blood, Twelve Minutes and Psychonauts 2.

Halo Infinite is already available to pre-download on Xbox Series S/X, meaning that players can access the game as soon as it is ready to go on December 8th.

Infinite will also be available for players on PC, again as either a stand-alone purchase or as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription offer.

Read More: Halo Infinite: Is it Available on Xbox Game Pass?

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News