Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ross Brawn has said that elements of Max Verstappen's weekend performance at the Mexico Grand Prix last time out reminded him of Michael Schumacher in his pomp.

Verstappen stormed to his ninth F1 victory of the season at the Mexico City circuit on Sunday after setting himself up for the win by completing a top-class, late-braking move around the outside of the two Mercedes cars into turn one.

It was a great overtake and one that will live long in the memory, particularly if it proves to be one of the decisive moments in him potentially winning the championship come the end of the campaign.

Indeed, Ross Brawn was equally impressed with the execution and also the homework Verstappen had evidently done in the days prior to know that he could pull it off when the time came at lights out.

Such planning and preparation reminded Brawn of the great Schumacher, too, who left no stone unturned in the pursuit of glory each and every race weekend:

"Max didn’t put a foot wrong," Brawn began in his regular post-race column on the F1 website.

"It was an impressive performance. And while Checo would get the emotional vote for Driver of the Day, for me it has to go to Max for his control on the first corner, how he delivered the perfect Safety Car restart and then how he didn’t let anyone get close thereafter.

"Red Bull boss Christian Horner said after the race that Max spent a lot of time assessing potential strategies he could use at the start.

"It reminds me of how Michael Schumacher used to spend a long time walking a track on the Thursday before a race weekend. He would look at corners and check out the escape routes if things go wrong. He would then know if you can escape safely from a bold move and be more confident of making that move. Max sussed out the first corner very well in Mexico and had the confidence to pull it off.

"There are four races left and anything can happen, so this championship fight is still far from over. I heard someone say that both deserve to win the title – and in some ways they do."

High praise indeed from Brawn and Verstappen will be looking to emulate Schumacher further in the coming weekends as he bids to join the illustrious list of names that have become Formula 1 world champions.

News Now - Sport News