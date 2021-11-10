Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez was crowned the first undisputed champion in super middleweight history last weekend, the Mexican will go down as one of the greatest fighters in boxing history.

However, one of the few ahead of him in that particular pecking order is one Floyd Mayweather - the only man to inflict defeat on the 31-year-old.

And now, Mayweather, with an undefeated 50-0 record, has joined up with BetOnline.ag, staking an incredible prize on offer

Having won no less than 15 world titles during his storied career, Mayweather has often been keen to live up to his 'Money' moniker in the car department also, in the past owning a Bugatti, a Pagani and a Koenigsegg.

He is particularly partial to a Ferrari or two, and as he posted on social media recently, has pledged one of his prized Scuderia toys as an incentive.

As the NBA season moves into full-swing, Mayweather took to social media to announce his new partnership with the betting platform, stating that if one punter can match his undefeated record with a similar bet, one of his very own cars will be theirs.

“I am teaming up with @BetOnline_ag to give one lucky sports bettor my personal Ferrari," Mayweather promised.

“Match my 50-0 perfect record with your bets and take home your very own Ferrari. I’m a perfect 50-0. Undefeated. The greatest there was, the greatest there will ever be. Greatness respects greatness. I’m challenging you to a perfect 50 and 0 record like mine. The NBA has started and whoever matches my record is riding away in style.”

Owner of reportedly close to double-figure numbers of drives in his own personal showroom, it is unclear just what Ferrari model could be at stake, but known to own a 488 GTB Coupe and a 488 GTB Spider, Mayweather also has an Enzo in his collection.

That might add to the further intrigue in the potential reward, but to even get close to driving away in style, NBA punters will have to hit an incredible run of form.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

One, which even Mayweather himself could struggle to match.

News Now - Sport News