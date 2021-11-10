FIFA 22 Flashback Promo: Update on Kylian Mbappe leaks

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Kylian Mbappe was expected to be part of the Flashback Promo with a new card released in November 2021, but this has since been changed.

Several notable names in the FIFA leaker community had revealed that the Mbappe card was coming to the Ultimate Team system, but it appears as though EA may have pulled the plug on the promotion.

Here’s everything we currently know about the Mbappe Flashback promo in FIFA 22 and why EA have seemingly opted against releasing the card into the game.

@FUTZONECENTRAL revealed that the card was being created by EA to be released at some point in November, but the noted Twitter account has now explained that the information they initially received was incorrect after they received a lot of backlash from the FIFA community.

They said: “You know, I’m not one of them people to leave you all in the dark on if I post something wrong etc, but Flashback Mbappé was confirmed by a number of creators including @NickRTFM himself, it wasn’t me making up stuff cause I discussed it with a lot of big names in the community.

What Happened to the Mbappe Flashback Card?

@FUTZONECENTRAL also revealed that EA have dropped the card, insinuating that the reasoning behind this was the leaks that have come out over the past few weeks.

They said: “This could be one of those cases [where] EA decide to release him down in the future, but I got this information from a source I trust and always will trust as he’s always been spot on with news before a lot of others, so obviously either EA decided to cancel it cause it got leaked.

"Or [they] are delaying it for a time frame throughout the year. You can laugh all you want, but I apologise that he hasn’t come out, it’s not my fault either EA didn’t decide to release him or we were given information wrongly.”

We will update here regarding the Mbappe card as and when we get more information on the ongoing situation at FIFA and from the leakers themselves.

