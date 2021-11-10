Dustin Poirier Net Worth 2021: How Much is ‘Diamond’ Worth?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dustin Poirier is one of the top names in the UFC Lightweight division, but how much is the 155-pound fighter worth?

The man who has bested Conor McGregor on two occasions has seen his mainstream appeal grow exponentially over the past year, with more and more ‘casual’ MMA fans getting to know who the Diamond is.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Net Worth of Poirier in 2021.

One of Poirier’s fights against the aforementioned McGregor secured him a huge payday of $1 Million US dollars. This was the guaranteed number for Poirier and does not include his PPV cut.

McGregor on the other hand actually took home $5 Million in guaranteed money for the fight, and Poirier would eventually take the win via KO.

Dustin Poirier Net Worth

Poirier has a net worth of $6 Million US dollars, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Poirier also received a massive payout for his third fight against McGregor, with the ‘Diamond’ having turned down a Championship bout to get another run against the Notorious One.

The fighter described why he decided to take the McGregor fight, saying that money was the key.

He said: “The money is more important. I have mouths to feed. Good thing closing that door with Conor does both those things. I wouldn’t have gotten pay-per-view (points) [if I fought for the title] I would’ve gotten a base salary of probably not even a third of my base salary for this fight.

“If I’m gonna make five, six, seven, ten times the amount of money to fight Conor again… like I said, I’m a father and a husband and I have priorities.”

It is likely that we will see another contest between the two major names at some point in the future, potentially in 2022.

McGregor vs Poirier 4 would certainly be a major draw at the box office and Poirier as Lightweight Champion (if he wins at UFC 269) would certainly get a massive offer to take the contest.

McGregor is already the highest drawing UFC fighter of all time, and a fourth contest against Poirier could break records once again.

