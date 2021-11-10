Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

US gymnast Simone Biles has hinted at retirement while discussing her struggles with mental health.

Biles spoke to US Weekly as part of promotion for her Gold Over America Tour, which ended last week.

The 24-year-old embarked on the tour after enduring a tumultuous Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. She ended up withdrawing from five events with a case of the "twisties".

Although Biles returned to competition to earn a bronze medal in the balance beam, she has revealed her mental health struggles could lead to her retirement.

"The mental aspect obviously got me during Tokyo and it’s, like, some of those things you can’t ignore, and my body didn’t ignore," she said.

"If we can keep that under control, I would love to train again. But then, at the end of the day, if it costs me my peace, I’m going to step away.

"And I’m completely fine with stepping away because I’ve been through so much. I’ve accomplished so much."

Biles has previously suggested her struggles at Tokyo 2020 could be attributed to the abuse inflicted on her by Larry Nassar.

The former USA Gymnastics team doctor was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison in 2017 after he was accused of sexual abuse by more than 330 women and girls, including Biles.

In her interview with US Weekly, the four-time Olympic champion suggested again that the situation with USAG was impacting her mental health.

"Everything that I’ve been through with the organisation of USAG just makes for a sticky situation," she said. "It just sucks. And it’s, like, I love the sport so much, but I feel like it’s just a hit to the gut every time something comes out or new information has been revealed."

"I love the sport. I love the people that I work with. I love the girls that I trained with, but those organisations, it’s just like — ugh!"

"It’s just like a huge dumpster fire that we’re trying to get rid of and that I’m trying to stay as far away from so that my mental health can be intact and if I do decide to train again that I have a clean slate."

Jordan Chiles, a silver medallist in the Tokyo Olympic team event alongside Biles, revealed she had the full support of her teammates.

"All we’ve been doing is supporting her and making sure that her mind is in the right space and all that stuff, so she can continue with doing what she wants," Chiles explained.



"This girl is crazy; this girl is out of this world. She has a huge future ahead of her if it’s in gymnastics or it’s not.

"It just depends on because that’s how strong she is and that’s all we can do is just support her."

News Now - Sport News